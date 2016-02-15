Things to do this week: Feb. 15-18

On: By: Fly Staff
0

02/15: Lee DeWyze and Wakey Wakey at World Cafe Live, 8 p.m.

Just Announced- we’ve got two American Idol winners coming up!2/15 Lee DeWyze & Wakey Wakey [http://bit.ly/1I7cYFz]4/6 Kris Allen [http://bit.ly/1TOhSrx]Tickets for both shows are on sale now!

Posted by World Cafe Live on Tuesday, December 15, 2015

02/16: Hall & Oates at Santander Arena, 8 p.m.

Tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates at the Reading Eagle Theatre are almost SOLD OUT! Grab yours now at http://bit.ly/1Q03iQJ before they’re gone.

Posted by Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center on Monday, February 8, 2016

02/17  RESCHEDULED FOR 02/24: Pubforge office hours, 5 p.m.

02/17: Blue Grass Jam Session at Spring Gate In the Village, 7 p.m.

 

If you missed it this moth, don’t miss next month’s 3rd Wednesday Blue Grass Jam Session. #linglestown #bluegrass #hbg #springgatehttps://www.facebook.com/events/1513420222294737/

Posted by Spring Gate Inthevillage on Thursday, January 21, 2016

02/18: Chuck Ragan at Chameleon Club, 7 p.m.

Chuck Ragan (Official) performs live Feb 18! Doors open at 7PM. This event is 18+ and Tickets are still on sale for $15!! Hurry before it’s too late.

Posted by Chameleon Club on Thursday, February 11, 2016

 

