Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

2/01: Zumba – Wine Up the Month at Hauser Estate Winery, 6:30 p.m.

2/02: Groundhog Day Party at Shank’s Tavern, 6 p.m.

2/03: Whitehouse Tap takeover at Alley Kat, 7 p.m.

2/04: Henry’s Hard Soda Sampling at Beer and Soda Mart, 4 p.m.

Looking for more? Check out our calendars.