Things to do this week: April 4-7

On: By: Fly Staff
0

04/04: Coloring, cocktails and cursewords at The Cove, 7 p.m.

Tonight @ 7pm!

Posted by The Cove, York PA on Monday, April 4, 2016

04/05: Duran Duran at Sands in Bethlehem, 8 p.m.

“Save a Prayer”, Tampa, #duranlive

A video posted by Duran Duran (@duranduran) on

04/06: Metal Allegiance ft. Chris Jericho at Chameleon Club, 6 p.m.

Thursday starts the thrash attack. VIP M&G upgrades still available at: https://ticketspin.com/metal-allegiance A photo posted by Metal Allegiance (@metalallegiance) on


04/07: Amy Schumer at Santander Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

Always have great energy on stage

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

04/07: The Blackberry Bushes Stringband at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 6 p.m.

Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Arts+Culture – York, Comedy, Drink, Harrisburg, Harrisburg Headlines, Headlines, Lancaster, Lancaster Headlines, Music, Music – Harrisburg, Music – Lancaster, Out & About, Out & About – Harrisburg, Out & About – Lancaster, Out & About – York, The Bar Scene, York, York Headlines
