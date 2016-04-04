Things to do this week: April 4-7

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

04/05: Duran Duran at Sands in Bethlehem, 8 p.m.

“Save a Prayer”, Tampa, #duranlive A video posted by Duran Duran (@duranduran) on Apr 2, 2016 at 7:51pm PDT

04/06: Metal Allegiance ft. Chris Jericho at Chameleon Club, 6 p.m.

Thursday starts the thrash attack. VIP M&G upgrades still available at: https://ticketspin.com/metal-allegiance A photo posted by Metal Allegiance (@metalallegiance) on Mar 29, 2016 at 11:04am PDT



04/07: Amy Schumer at Santander Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

Always have great energy on stage A photo posted by @amyschumer on Apr 2, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

04/07: The Blackberry Bushes Stringband at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 6 p.m.

Joining the #tinydesk crew. Dubuque- you know where we are! We’ll see you at The Smokestack on Friday with @driftless_sisters_band! #midwesttour #iowa #DBQ #thefoodstore #eatyourvegtables A video posted by The Blackberry Bushes (@theblackberrybushes) on Feb 2, 2016 at 4:29pm PST

