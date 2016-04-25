Things to do this week: April 25-28

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
04/25: Tasting, Tour & Tinseltown at Midtown Cinema, 6 p.m.
04/26: Battle of the Brewers at Grain + Verse, 4 p.m.
Zeroday Brewing: the home of the largest shuttlecock #midtownbeermixer pic.twitter.com/TXH4kIEc8a — Zeroday Brewing Co. (@ZerodayBrewing) April 24, 2016
04/27: Central PA Craft Cider Tasting at Grain + Verse, 6 p.m.
04/28: Evolution Beer Dinner at The Mill in Hershey, 6 p.m.
Lunch is served! Stop in and devour one of our amazing sandwiches or our mouth watering soups! Impress your co-workers, choose The Mill in Hershey for lunch! #themillinhershey #lunchtimehero #hershey #lunchinhershey #centralpa A photo posted by The Mill In Hershey (@themillinhershey) on