Things to do this week: April 18-21

04/18: Deck opens at Tobias S. Frogg, 4 p.m.
04/19: Breaking Benjamin at Chameleon Club, 7 p.m.
We are pleased to announce the following Unplugged shows, coming up in April & May: http://breakingbenjamin.com/tour Pre-Sale starts tomorrow using password UNPLUGGED, public on-sale in select markets is this Friday! Apr 19 2016 – Chameleon Club – Acoustic – Lancaster, Pa Apr 26 2016 – Iron City – Acoustic – Birmingham, Al Apr 27 2016 – Track 29 – Acoustic – Chattanooga, Tn Apr 28 2016 – Tennessee Theatre – Acoustic – Knoxville, Tn Apr 30 2016 – Stranahan Theater – Acoustic – Toledo, Oh May 1 2016 – State Theatre – Acoustic – Kalamazoo, Mi May 3 2016 – Blue Note – Acoustic – Columbia, Mo May 4 2016 – Cotillion Ballroom – Acoustic – Wichita, Ks May 6 2016 – Sokol Auditorium – Acoustic – Omaha, Ne May 7 2016 – 7 Flags Event Center – Acoustic – Clive, Ia May 8 2016 – Granada Theatre – Acoustic – Lawrence, Ks May 9 2016 – The District – Acoustic – Sioux Falls, Sd #bbunplugged
04/20: Ballroom Thieves at the Ardmore, 8 p.m.
Tomorrow we make a @portcitymusichall stop in Maine to collect 25 high school kids to accompany an east coast tour. We can't wait to kick things off in our home away from home. You can still help these kids with all their tour expenses! Take a peek and donate a few bucks to @myrockorchestra. See you tomorrow night at 6:30, Portland!
04/21: The Gypsy Kings at Keswick, 8 p.m.
Always fun hanging with my friends #thegypsykings These guys are some of the most talented guitar players ever!