Things to do this week: April 18-21

Tomorrow we make a @portcitymusichall stop in Maine to collect 25 high school kids to accompany an east coast tour. We can’t wait to kick things off in our home away from home. You can still help these kids with all their tour expenses! Take a peek and donate a few bucks to @myrockorchestra. See you tomorrow night at 6:30, Portland! ?? #keeptheartsalive #keepartinschools

A photo posted by The Ballroom Thieves (@ballroomthieves) on Apr 14, 2016 at 11:20am PDT