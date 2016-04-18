Things to do this week: April 18-21

04/18: Deck opens at Tobias S. Frogg, 4 p.m.

Sunshine & margaritas. ?

A photo posted by Aleah Fischer (@aleahfisch2) on

 

 

04/19: Breaking Benjamin at Chameleon Club, 7 p.m.

 

We are pleased to announce the following Unplugged shows, coming up in April & May: http://breakingbenjamin.com/tour Pre-Sale starts tomorrow using password UNPLUGGED, public on-sale in select markets is this Friday! Apr 19 2016 – Chameleon Club – Acoustic – Lancaster, Pa Apr 26 2016 – Iron City – Acoustic – Birmingham, Al Apr 27 2016 – Track 29 – Acoustic – Chattanooga, Tn Apr 28 2016 – Tennessee Theatre – Acoustic – Knoxville, Tn Apr 30 2016 – Stranahan Theater – Acoustic – Toledo, Oh May 1 2016 – State Theatre – Acoustic – Kalamazoo, Mi May 3 2016 – Blue Note – Acoustic – Columbia, Mo May 4 2016 – Cotillion Ballroom – Acoustic – Wichita, Ks May 6 2016 – Sokol Auditorium – Acoustic – Omaha, Ne May 7 2016 – 7 Flags Event Center – Acoustic – Clive, Ia May 8 2016 – Granada Theatre – Acoustic – Lawrence, Ks May 9 2016 – The District – Acoustic – Sioux Falls, Sd #bbunplugged A photo posted by Breaking Benjamin (@breakingbenjamin) on

 


04/20: Ballroom Thieves at the Ardmore, 8 p.m.

 

 

04/21: The Gypsy Kings at Keswick, 8 p.m.

 

Always fun hanging with my friends #thegypsykings These guys are some of the most talented guitar players ever! A photo posted by Josh Altman (@thejoshaltman) on

 


04/21: LAUNCH kicks off at Lancaster County Convention Center

