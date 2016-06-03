The Whitaker Center features two music exhibits

Rock ‘n’ roll has always been larger than life. Musicians and bands like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles and The Rolling Stones take on mythical status. The sounds of rock are over-the-top, with big guitar solos and crashing drums. The hair is big. The amps go to 11. Everything is bigger in the world of rock ‘n’ roll.

A new exhibit at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg illustrates just how huge rock ‘n’ roll really is. “Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” runs from June 4-Sept. 4 and focuses on the science of sound and the evolution of rock’s favorite instrument. The exhibit features more than 60 rare and antique axes, as well as the world’s largest playable guitar, which is 43.5 feet long, 16 feet wide, weighs 2,244 lbs and was certified by the Guinness World Book of Records in 2001. Visitors are welcome to play the guitar and try out some really big riffs.

The Whitaker Center also has some rock-based art on display. “Studio to Stage: 25 Years of Music Photography by Drew Weidemann” is the Center’s latest Art of the Curved Wall exhibit. The exhibit features photographs of iconic musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Paul Stanley and Joan Jett, as well as musicians on the verge of breaking into the pop culture consciousness. Weidemann, a New York City-based photographer, takes up-close looks at the musicians and highlights their passion, determination and distinct personalities. The exhibit runs through Aug. 21.

For more information visit the whitakercenter.org.