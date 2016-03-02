The Six - March 2016

WHEREIN WE DISH UP CENTRAL PA’s TOP EVENTS

There’s Guinness In It

The York-based cooking event There’s Guinness In It returns to the

Central Market House in York from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on March 3 and features local chefs serving up appetizers, entrées and desserts, all made with everyone’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day beer: Guinness. Any event that injects more Guinness into our diet is a good one. Proceeds from the event benefit the 33rd annual York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

eventbrite.com/theres-guinness-in-it

Lancaster City Restaurant Week

Lancaster City Restaurant Week – the citywide culinary celebration – takes place from March 1-6 and features dozens of downtown Lancaster restaurants offering special menu items and discounts. Check out page 14 for in-depth coverage of Lancaster City Restaurant Week and previews of some of the menus with the owners.

Lancastercityrestaurantweek.com

Perry St. Patty’s Party Beer and Wine Festival

Keep the St. Paddy’s festivities going with the first-ever Perry St. Patty’s Party beer

and wine festival takes place from 3-8 p.m. on March 19 at the Perry County Fairgrounds in Newport. The festival benefits the Newport Lions Club and features more than a half-dozen local breweries and wineries including Tattered Flag Brewery and Spring Gate. Tickets can be purchased through the WQLV Facebook page or by phone at 692-WQLV or by emailing Scott Zellers at zscotty1@hotmail.com.

Tour de Tanks

For the folks behind the Mason-Dixon Wine Trail, the term “March madness” has nothing to do with basketball. This month is all about Tour de Tanks. On Saturdays and Sundays from 12-5 p.m. on March 5-20, tour 17 Pennsylvania and Maryland wineries and distilleries along the Wine Trail. Preview this year’s newest wines and enjoy light appetizers while you attend special demonstrations. Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir wine glass and a 10-percent discount on all wine and spirits.

yorkpa.org

Central PA ComicCon

Indulge your inner nerd at the Central PA ComicCon at the York Fairgrounds from March 4-6. The Con features a special appearance by voiceover superstar Billy West. West is the voice of many of your favorite cartoon characters including Fry from “Futurama,” Stimpy from Nickelodeon’s “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd from the 1996 film “Space Jam” and many more. West also worked on “The Howard Stern Show” from 1989-95. The festival also features notable comic book artists, board game tournaments and more.

Centralpacomiccon.com

King Street Seisiun

Cap St. Patrick’s weekend off the right way at the third annual King Street Seisiun – the all-day block party thrown by Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub and Tellus360 along with the Lancaster Office of Promotion. The Irish street fest takes place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 20 on the zero block of East King St. to North Duke St. Fill up on Guinness and Shepherd’s pie and rock out with The Kilmaine Saints, McLean Avenue and more.

eventbrite.com/king-street-seisiun

And four more…

LatinoFest 2016

March 3-5

Downtown Lancaster

The fifth annual Latino Arts Festival celebrates Latin arts and culture, featuring musicians, dance groups, stage productions and more. Highlights include a Latin dance performance by Grupo Fuego at 6 p.m. on March 3 at the Ware Center, a production of “Anna in the Tropics” at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 at the Ware Center, followed by an after party at Lancaster Cigar Bar and a jazz performance by Brazilian singer Kenia at 7 p.m. on March 5 at the Ware Center.

Facebook.com/Fiesta.Latina.PA

Late Night Story Slam: Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll

March 10

Tellus360, Lancaster

Everyone’s favorite storytelling session goes NSFW with its new special late-night series. Winners don’t earn a slot in the Grand Slam, but the best storyteller does earn a special prize. We know you guys have plenty of stories to share about this month’s subject: sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. Let’s hear ‘em.

Tellus360.com

Shank’s Mare Yoga

March 13

Shank’s Mare, Wrightsville

Get in shape and clear your mind with Shank’s Mare’s monthly yoga session, which takes place at the The Rookery, the side lawn or the Native Lands Trail, depending on the weather, and is followed by a meditative hike with beautiful views of the Susquehanna. Look out for the yoga and paddleboard sessions taking place this summer.

shanksmare.com

Rock ‘n’ Roll Flea Market

March 13

Reverb, Reading

Check out a free flea market from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring more than 30 vendors offering vinyl, instruments, art and other collectibles. Breakfast and lunch is available and the bar is open.

reverbconcerts.com

What events are you excited about this month? Let us know…