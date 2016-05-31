The Six - June 2016

Wherein we dish up Central PA’s top events

Glen Rock Arts & Brew Fest

The second Glen Rock Arts & Brew Fest takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 4 in and around downtown Glen Rock. Want to feel good about drinking craft beer and eating barbecue and cupcakes all day? Sign up for the 5K Fun Run starting at 8 a.m. (registration takes place at 7 a.m.). The festival features almost a dozen breweries and wineries from New Freedom’s Gunpowder Falls Brewing to Chicago’s Goose Island Brewery. Beer and wine sales start at 12 p.m. and live music takes place all day. Visit the website for ticket information.

Bonifest 2016

What’s the best thing about a party at a craft brewery? There’s no way you’ll ever run out of beer. Bonifest – St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co.’s third annual bash – takes place from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on June 4 at the brewery at 1701 W. Main St. in Ephrata. Besides all that excellent St. Boniface beer, Bonifest 2016 features a solid lineup of music including The Heavy Push, David Wax Museum and the Corty Byron Acoustic Band, plus food from Crave Food Truck, Sugar Whipped, Sven’s Café and The Fridge.

Suds & Songs

Red Lion and the Indian Steps Museum present the second Suds & Songs Craft Beer and Music Festival from 1-8 p.m. on June 4 at Vulcan Field at 21 Vulcan Lane in Red Lion. Kick off the summer the right way – with tons of local craft beers, food trucks and awesome music. Order some food from a half dozen food trucks and wash it down with craft beer from Red Lion’s own Black Cap Brewing, as well as offerings from Something Wicked Brewing Company, Wyndridge Farm Brewing and more. Hexbelt headlines an impressive lineup of music. Admission to the festival is free and the first 1,200 attendees get a commemorative pint glass.

Grape Blossom & Music Festival

Spring is the time when the flowers bloom and the grape buds break. To celebrate, Naylor Wine Cellars hosts the Grape Blossom & Music Festival from 12-6 p.m. on June 5 at 4069 Vineyard Road in Stewartstown. The family-friendly event features kids’ activities, like face painting and pony rides, plus more than a dozen local vendors, six bands including Blind Ellis and American Hollar, and – of course – adult grape juice from Naylor Wine Cellars. The festival also features a special 88th birthday celebration for Mr. Naylor. Admission is $5 for those above the age of 21 and free for those under 21.

Celebrate Lancaster

The culture and diversity of Lancaster city is on display during the Celebrate Lancaster event from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on June 24 in downtown Lancaster along North Queen Street and Lancaster Square. The free event features more than 20 food vendors, beer and wine areas, two stages for live music and a fireworks display, launched from the Duke Street Parking Garage around 10 p.m. The Penn Square stage features Vinegar Creek Constituency (5-6 p.m.), Rachel B. Band (6:30-7:30 p.m.) and Clarence Spady (8-9 p.m.), and the Binns Park stage features Ton-Taun (5:45-6:30 p.m.), Brummy Brothers (7-8 p.m.) and the PA Mambo Orquesta (8:30-10 p.m.). Admission is free. Tellus360 hosts an exclusive party on the green roof to view the fireworks starting at 8 p.m.

RiverFest

The 13th annual RiverFest takes place on June 26 from 3-9 p.m. on the grounds of the John Wright Restaurant (234 N. Front St.) in Wrightsville and commemorates the historic burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville bridge during the Civil War. The festival features a discussion of Wrightsville’s role in the Civil War by author Scott Mingus, plus live music by the Mark Ryan Jazz Trio, food from John Wright Restaurant and Susquehanna Blue Smoke and the annual lighting of the piers on the bridge.

