The Six - July 2016

Summer Art Market

York’s Royal Square District is one of the hippest spots in Central PA and The Parliament Arts Organization and York College are showing it off with the inaugural Summer Art Market from 12-8 p.m. on July 30 and 12-6 p.m. on July 31 at 116 E. King St. in York. The family-friendly festival features art and crafts from more than 80 vendors including RAD Stickers & Doodads, Fudge-O-Lutely and 717 Tattoo & Body Piercings. There’s also an impressive music lineup, which includes Philadelphia-based indie rocker Strand Of Oaks, freak-folkers Quilt, Tropicalia-psych rockers Boogarins, Brooklyn-based Big Thief and the 10-piece Urban Guerrilla Orchestra. Refuel at one of many food trucks at the event. It’s not just fun for the big kids either, there’s an array of actual kids’ activities too.

Fourth of July in Central PA

Celebrate the nation’s independence with fireworks, friends, family, food and more fireworks. Several Central PA Fourth of July events take place early this month. The 199th Fourth of July in Lititz Springs Park featuring a fireworks display and the 75th Queen of Candles Pageant takes place on July 2. Gates open at noon. The City of Harrisburg presents a free, family-friendly food truck festival and fireworks display with live music by the Harrisburg Symphony and children’s activities from 3-9 p.m. on July 4. Last year’s event drew a crowd of 20,000 and more are expected this year. Celebrate the Fourth in York during July4York at PeoplesBank Park beginning at 5:30 on July 4 with live music, lawn games, food and, of course, fireworks. Admission is free.

Straws N’ Stripes

When it comes to saluting the troops, The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey spares no expense. Straws N’ Stripes runs from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on July 9 at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey at 598 Schoolhouse Road in Middletown. The patriotic party features the release of strawberry wine, beer and cider plus food trucks, silent auctions benefitting military charities and live music by Lynryd Skynyrd tribute band Tuesday’s Gone. Tickets are $15.

Atlantic League All-Star Game and Farm Show

Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, hosts the 2016 Atlantic League All-Star game at 7 p.m. on July 13. Grab an Iron Hill Barnstormin’ Red IPA and a hot dog and watch the Barnstormer’s all-stars along with the rest of the Freedom Division all-stars battle all-stars from the Liberty Division. Stick around for a fireworks display after the game. A pregame farm show takes place featuring animals, wagon rides, equipment on display and an appearance by former farmer and star of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Chris Soules. Tickets are available at lancasterbarnstormers.com.

Blues and Brews at Mount Hope

Blues. Brews. That’s all you need for a good time. It doesn’t hurt to also have an all-you-can-eat crab and brisket feast on the bill, though. The seventh annual Blue & Brews at Mount Hope (2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim) offers two chances to get your fill of fun, one from 12-3 p.m. and another from 5-8 p.m. on July 16. Tickets are $55 for adults and $25 for children ages 5-11. Purchase tickets at parenfaire.com.

Hard Pressed: A Jubilation of Cider Wine

The craft cider trend continues to play a big role in the craft beer market and CrocodileDog Marketing – those fabulous fellows that put together some of your favorite fermented events like Hibrewnation, Taste of PA and Yorktoberfest – give cider its share of shine with the second Hard Pressed outdoor cider festival from 12-5 p.m. on July 23. The festival features Pennsylvania ciders and wines plus food and live music. If that’s not enough of a reason to go, just know that all this fun stuff benefits the Lisburn Fire Company. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

