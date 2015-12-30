The Six - January 2016

THE SIX – WHEREIN WE DISH UP CENTRAL PA’S TOP EVENTS

Ralph Macchio

He’s the best around, and he’s coming to Reading on January 23. The Santander Performing Arts Center will host a viewing and a moderated discussion of The Karate Kid with Ralph Macchio at 7:30 p.m. Have a question for the guy with all the moves? You’ll be able to ask him. Get tickets here.

Aida

Find a new song and dance in Elton John’s musical Aida, because who doesn’t love star-crossed lovers? When two kids from warring countries fall in love, they’re stuck with the decision to be leaders or to be lovers. The F&M Players will be performing at the Roschel Theatre at January 14-16. Tickets are $10. Learn more here.

PA Farm Show

We all know it’s the tastiest milkshake ever, but what we don’t know is which flavor the Pennsylvania Farm Show will be unveiling at noon on January 8 in the Weis Exposition Hall. Here’s hoping it’s bacon, and not revealed directly after the pig judging. Here’s the schedule.

ChocolateBall

Eat chocolate, win things and dance in the name of Keystone Human Services on January 31. It’s black tie, but you can pull it off. Be on the lookout for live and silent auctions, as well as live music to make this benefit event an event you’ll benefit from participating in. Get your tickets.

FestivICE

Support the Special Olympics York County and have fun doing it at the annual FestivICE in downtown York on Beaver St. and Cherry Lane. Enjoy some live ice sculpting, live music, food and children’s entertainment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 16. Learn more.

Dutchland Derby Rollers meeting

Think you have what it takes to be a Dutchland Derby Roller? The team will be holding an informational meeting for new members 10 a.m. January 10 at the Overlook Roller Skating Rink. They’re looking for skaters, referrees and non-skating officials. No matter what you’re shooting for, better come up with your gritty pun name. Get the deets.

And four more…

York Story Slam

Holy Hound Taproom

January 19

If you enjoy Lancaster Story Slam, The Moth or This American Life, you’ll love telling people about that time with your great aunt three Easters ago at York Story Slam. The inaugural slam will fall under the theme new beginnings. Bring a friend to listen, or bring your family and embarrass them with your story. More info

Sausage feast

Spring Gate Vineyard

January 9

The first sausage feast promises plenty to please the masses. Co-hosted by Grand Cru, the feast will be free admittance and served a la carte. Follow Spring Gate Vineyard on Facebook for more details as the event nears. More info

Penguin Plunge

City Island, Beach Area, Harrisburg

January 1

Take a dip in the Susquehanna River and risk hypothermia for a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area, so think of all the adorable animals who have a chance at a forever home while you’re losing feeling in your toes. More info

Hot wax painting

York Town Craft Guild

January 9

Watercolors are so over. Try your hand at painting with hot wax at the York Town Craft Guild. Also called encaustic painting, there will be three-hour and six-hour classes available every other Saturday. No experience? No problem. All skill sets are welcome. More info