The Six - April 2016

The Six

Wherein we dish up Central PA’s top events

The Fabulous Casino Night

Feeling lucky? The Junior League of York presents The Fabulous Casino Night: A Night in Royal Square from 7-10 p.m. on April 9 at The Bond (134 E. King St.) Get dressed in cocktail attire and purchase stacks of “funny money” to be automatically entered into raffle drawings for prize baskets. Use your bankroll to place wagers at professionally staffed roulette, poker, craps and blackjack tables and exchange your winnings for more raffle tickets. Tired of raking in the fake cash? Refuel with some food, a complimentary soft drink or grab a cocktail at the cash bar. Remember to split your 8’s and always bet on black. Or red. One of those will probably be right.

Berks Jazz Fest

Spanning 10 days (April 1-10) and more than a dozen venues in Berks County, the Berks Jazz Fest – now in its 26th year – presents some of the best bands and performers in the world of jazz. Notable performers include Keb’ Mo’ (April 2), Joey Alexander (April 3), Mavis Staples (April 8), Chick Corea & Bela Fleck (April 9) and Keiko Matsui (April 10).

Rails & Ales

Hop on the craft beer train. Literally. The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg hosts the Rails & Ales event from 6-10 p.m. on April 16. The event features offerings from more than a dozen craft breweries including local favorites. Also check out food trucks, live music and a special Rails & Ales beer release by Ephrata’s St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co.

LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival

Mix business and pleasure during the eighth annual LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival from April 21-24 in downtown Lancaster. LAUNCH is part music industry conference with panel discussions, seminars and networking sessions and part massive music festival featuring more than 200 local and nationally touring acts spanning nearly every genre of music.

Harrisburg Beer Week

With 100+ events including exclusive beer tastings, special pairing menus, brunches, a 5K, a chili cookoff, a homebrew competition, Meet the Brewer nights, a luau and hula hoop contest, a Harrisburg Senators pregame party and more, Harrisburg Beer Week (April 22-30) gives you a perfect excuse to sample massive quantities of craft beer all week – not like you really needed an excuse. The event benefits Harrisburg River Rescue, so not only do you get to drink great craft beer, but you’re supporting a great cause. You’re amazing. Read more about the brains behind Harrisburg Beer Week here.

Opening Day Baseball

The first robin, the blossoming of flowers, the smell of fresh-cut grass – yeah, those things are all great, but nothing says summer is coming more than the beginning of baseball season. Central PA’s teams are taking the field for the start of the 2016 season. The Harrisburg Senators host the Reading Fightin’ Phils on April 14 and the first 2,500 fans receive a magnetic schedule. The Lancaster Barnstormers get the party started on

April 28 with an appearance by Chubby Checker and an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the biggest group to dance “The Twist.” The York Revolution celebrate the start of their 10th anniversary season on April 28 with a T-shirt and magnetic schedule giveaway. Play ball!

and four more…

April Fool’s Comedy Jam

April 2

New Grounds Roasting Co., York

Shawstyle Productions presents the comedy of Troy Rawlings and friends at 5 p.m. on April 2. Bring your significant other along and listen as Rawling provides laugh -out-loud relationship tips. Tickets are $30 for singles and $50 for couples.

Fourth Friday Feast

April 22

downtown Columbia

Pull away from that convoy of trucks on Route 30 and into a convoy of 10 food trucks on the 400 block of Locust Street in downtown Columbia from 5-8 p.m. on April 22 during the Fourth Friday Feast. The block is closed to

cars during the event,so you can enjoy fresh food truck fare as you stroll along the street.

Wine, Women and Chocolate

April 23

Naylor Wine Cellars, Stewartstown

People say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Not so fast, says Naylor Wine Cellars, what about chocolate and wine? Naylor Wine Cellars has two wine and chocolate tasting sessions at 12:30-2 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. on April 23. Tickets are $15 and include the tastings, a souvenir wine glass, access to special vendor discounts and a chance to win prizes.

Little Big Beer Fest

April 30

Abbey Bar, Harrisburg

Harrisburg Beer Week comes to a close with the Little Big Beer Fest, featuring more than 20 craft breweries. Vote for your favorite beer, listen to the Beer Busters podcast as they record live interviews with participating breweries and check out some official #HBGBeerWeek merch and offerings from other vendors, including Hop Hedz Gear and The Bacon Jams. Cheers!

