The Sip: Horse Inn's Japanese Cowboy

The song “Japanese Cowboy” is a classic Ween song: a demented take on country music that manages to namecheck both the heartache of a long gone love and the popular Southern restaurant chain Shoney’s. The cocktail Japanese Cowboy is more reserved, though certainly as inventive as Deaner and Gener. Found only at the Horse Inn, the Japanese Cowboy is currently part of their list of eight seasonal cocktails that shuffle out every two to three months. That means if you’re wandering near Fulton Street in the cold of winter, the best cure for your woes is the warmth of the bar and the inner warmth you’ll achieve by ordering this drink.

Bartender Ben Hash can be found behind the main bar at the Horse Inn six days a week, and according to him, that seventh day was not made for rest, but to tinker and think on what concoction he’ll be creating next. Hash is exactly the bartender you want to guide your imbibing. A Lancaster journeyman, he’s been pouring drinks all over town for more than a decade. Hash displays a quiet joy during the mixing process, though he is all too happy to explain the process in detail. The comparison is trite, but there really isn’t a better correlation to draw other than bartender as mad, yet confident, scientist. It’s the only bar I’ve ever been to where a cooking baster was as prevalent as a shot glass.

The Japanese Cowboy is the result of one such mad mixture. Two ounces of Woodford Reserve bourbon make up the base, while one ounce of Cocchi Rosa and a half ounce of maple syrup finish off the main ingredients. From there, it’s a wild ride of root bitters with ginger, sarsaparilla, sassafras and a dash of salt. After the customary spin, Hash tops it off with a freshly charred bay leaf to accentuate the smoky bourbon flavor. In a bar made up of mostly reclaimed wood, the Japanese Cowboy feels right at home with its notes of grain and maple.

The heart of the drink is the Woodford Reserve bourbon, which Hash has a special connection to. Earlier this year, he traveled to Philadelphia to compete in the Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience. Competing against nine other bartenders in a live mixing challenge (including his pal and former Sip Happens feature Frank Fontaine of John J. Jefferies), Hash came out on top with his signature cocktail Emperor and Oak. Fittingly, the trophy is a personally stamped Woodford Reserve barrel top, which now hangs proudly over the bar that serves as Hash’s lab.

The Japanese Cowboy serves as a reminder of the entire Horse Inn experience: taking the best of what has come before and using that timeless essence to show admirers that the future can be just as good as the past, at least when it comes to cocktails.

Case in point: near the end of my drink, the computer system used to determine checks malfunctioned, and the only person smiling about it was Hash. The gleam in his eye gave away that if it were up to him, there probably wouldn’t even be a computer at the bar. When it was rebooted minutes later, a disappointed Hash crumpled up his handwritten notes and sauntered back to his lab.

Horse Inn

540 E. Fulton St., Lancaster, PA

717. 392.5528

horseinnlancaster.com

Tue. through Thurs. 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Fri. and Sat. 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Know Thy Bartender

Name: Ben Hash

Age: 32

From: Lancaster

Movie: “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Drink of choice: “When I go out, I usually get a Tom Collins just to judge the bartender and see if it’s done right. If it’s not, I’ll just get a whiskey and a beer.”

Bartender shoutout:

Steve Wood at Luca