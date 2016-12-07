The seventh annual Santa Stumble comes to downtown on Saturday

The seventh annual Santa Stumble bar crawl sponsopred by The People of Lancaster features more than a dozen downtown Lancaster bars and takes place from 4 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 10.

Be sure to register for the event from 4-8 p.m. at Tellus360. A costume contest takes place at Tellus at 8 p.m. and is followed by a group photo at Binns Park at 9 p.m. Donate $10 to receive a general admission pass. Other ticket options can be found on the Santa Stumble Eventbrite.com page.

Proceeds benefit the Lancaster Mounted Patrol and K-9 units, which seems fair since they’ll probably be the ones corralling any naughty Santas that went too hard on the eggnog. Note: Don’t be that Santa.

via GIPHY

Participating bars include:

Tellus360

Marion Court Room

Yorgo’s

Annie Bailey’s

Isaac’s Pickle Bar

Character’s Pub

Root Vegan

The Riverside Club

The Village

Lancaster Elks

Federal Taphouse

Belvedere

The Brickyard

Alley Kat

Altana

Aussie and the Fox

Penn Square Grille