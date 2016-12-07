The seventh annual Santa Stumble comes to downtown on Saturday

The seventh annual Santa Stumble bar crawl sponsopred by The People of Lancaster features more than a dozen downtown Lancaster bars and takes place from 4 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 10.
Be sure to register for the event from 4-8 p.m. at Tellus360. A costume contest takes place at Tellus at 8 p.m. and is followed by a group photo at Binns Park at 9 p.m. Donate $10 to receive a general admission pass. Other ticket options can be found on the Santa Stumble Eventbrite.com page.
Proceeds benefit the Lancaster Mounted Patrol and K-9 units, which seems fair since they’ll probably be the ones corralling any naughty Santas that went too hard on the eggnog. Note: Don’t be that Santa.
Participating bars include:
Tellus360
Marion Court Room
Yorgo’s
Annie Bailey’s
Isaac’s Pickle Bar
Character’s Pub
Root Vegan
The Riverside Club
The Village
Lancaster Elks
Federal Taphouse
Belvedere
The Brickyard
Alley Kat
Altana
Aussie and the Fox
Penn Square Grille