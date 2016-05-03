The Monkees debut first singles in 20 years

While still presumably fuming after not getting an invite to “OldChella,” The Monkees have released two new songs in the past couple days.

Monkees Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork teamed up with indie heavy-hitters like Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Oasis’ Noel Gallagher to provide songs fro a new 50th anniversary album, “Good Times!” Missing out on said-good times will be Michael Nesmith, who previously excused himself from the duo’s previous Monkees tour and the dearly-departed Davy Jones, who died in 2012. The album will mark the first new music from the Monkees in 20 years, since “Justus” in 1996.

The first single from the project, “She Makes Me Laugh,” came out last week and was penned by Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. The track recalls the 60’s so brazenly that it is a true testament to Cuomo’s writing that it isn’t. The second single, “You Bring the Summer,” was released yesterday and comes from the genius mind of XTC’s Andy Partridge. It’s easy to imagine it nestled between “Band 6” and “You Just May Be The One” on “Headquarters.”

Check out the two singles below and continue shaking your head in amazement that we’re talking about The Monkees in 2016.