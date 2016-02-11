The Millworks slated to open an onsite brewery this spring

We’ve loved The Millworks since it opened last March, with its excellent farm-to-table cuisine, biergarten, art galleries, reclaimed wood architecture, not to mention all the amazing concerts (mostly free, by the way) with up-and-coming indie bands they have brought to Central PA, we didn’t think it could get any better.

Apparently, we were wrong. The Millworks announced today that construction has begun on a 2,000 square-foot brewery located behind the biergarten that will feature a 15-barrel brewing system to supply beer for The Millworks bar slated to open this spring. To man the new brewing operation The Millworks brought in Jeff Musselman (pictured above) – an experienced brewer who has worked with Troegs Brewing Company, Weyerbacher Brewing Company and the Hauser Estate Winery.

If you can’t wait until the new onsite brewery officially opens to enjoy a night delicious Millworks cuisine paired with great craft beer, be sure to attend the restaurant’s upcoming beer paring with Troegs Brewing Company on March 9 at 6:30 p.m.