The Lancaster Sound Map continues with an event at Modern Art

In the spring of 2016, the Lancaster City Public Art Program and Indianapolis-based artist Stuart Hyatt unveiled a new way for people coming to the Downtown Lancaster Visitor Center to find their way around the city and county. The project was called the Lancaster Sound Map and the idea was to illuminate hidden pockets of Lancaster County and the city with audio clips. Sounds ranged from birds chirping in an idyllic pasture to the rumbling of trucks down a bumpy city street to citizens of Lancaster talking about what life is like on their block. (You can click around the sound map here and read an interview with artist Stuart Hyatt from May 2016 here.)

Hyatt then took the sounds, and with the help of some musicians including cellist Paul de Jong of the Books and Portal Percussion, created an ambient album called “Born in the Ear.” That was Hyatt’s specific contribution to the project, but the ultimate goal of the sound map was to continually evolve and expand by eventually allowing everyone to contribute by uploading their field recordings to the map.

Tonight, Modern Art (529 W. Chestnut St.) in downtown Lancaster hosts Heidi Leitzke from 7-9 p.m. to talk about ways artists can continue the project.

Listen to excerpts from an interview with Stuart Hyatt and clips from “Born in the Ear” and the Lancaster Sound Map on our podcast. (Stuart comes in at the 16:45 mark.)