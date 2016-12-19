The Dish: Texas ranch wild boar at TE

‘Tis the season for festive feasting. And if you remember learning about festive medieval feasts, it’s easy to imagine the head of a boar sitting in the center of the table, apple stuffed into its toothy mouth, ready to be the main course of the celebration.

Fact is, boar has been a staple of human consumption for thousands of years. So, when I found it on the menu at TÈ, I knew what I wanted to try.

TÈ is an intimate six-table restaurant tucked into The Inn at Leola Village, an expansive and plush hotel off mostly everyone’s radar. To say TÈ is a place where people go to celebrate a special occasion is a massive understatement — this is fine dining at its most exclusive.

Reservations are required and the dress code necessitates jackets for men (ties are optional); women typically wear dresses or suits. TÈ offers a prix fixe (fixed price) menu of either five or seven courses. One of those courses features the boar.

Assistant director of operations Anthony Hamid walked me through the kitchen, where I got a chance to see the boar hit the hot skillet, and as I made my way to my table the sound and scent of pan-roasted wild meat followed me.

After a short wait (the entire five-course prix fixe offering lasts approximately two and a half hours) the beautifully plated dish arrived at my white-linen-draped windowside table.

The Texas ranch wild boar loin is encrusted with cracked fennel seeds and fennel fronds from the restaurant’s herb garden. The meat rests inside a prosciutto-infused crocante, a savory crisp made using the lard from the boar itself. It is light and serves as a great delivery system for the delicate boar. The meat is tender and served perfectly rare. The star of the plate is surrounded by a medley of pancetta, pine nuts, figs and Brussels sprouts over a French apple brandy reduction, adding sweetness and earthiness, which accentuate the flavor of the boar. It is not gamey, as one might suspect. Finishing touches on the plate include a carrot puree, a hazelnut gremolata, a trace of sage powder and a crisp sage leaf, which adds both aroma and flavor.

Overall, this is amazing. Chef John Calabrese imagined the dish and his crew of talented chefs took over to execute it. The dish is delicate and soft while also having elements of crispness and crunch. The Brussels sprouts were some of the best I’ve ever eaten. My hat is off to Sal, the assistant sous chef who prepared my dish.

In the five-course prix fixe menu, the boar comes during the fourth course. I chose it over the other proteins: beef, duck and lamb.

Hamid, who used to be the restaurant’s sommelier, suggests pairing the boar with a 2012 Paolo Leo wine made with negroamaro grapes. I’ll take his word for it. He knows this restaurant inside and out.

