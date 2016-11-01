The Dish: Delmonico Steak at Fireside Tavern

Sometimes a dish has stood the test of time and can be found on most any menu. A good steak is one of the staples of the modern American menu. So, when Chef David Roark suggested I try his 14-ounce chargrilled Delmonico I happily took him up on the offer.

I’ve heard a lot of good talk about Strasburg’s Fireside Tavern lately. Now in its ninth year, the eatery has become a popular spot for locals in a tourist-dominated landscape. The proof came when I visited the restaurant on a Tuesday, which I assumed would be a slow night of the week. I’m glad I called ahead for reservations. We were seated at a big round table in the dining room near the entryway to the bar area, which I enjoyed for the sake of people-watching. After a round of salads and rolls and a glass of wine, our entrees made it to the table.

My steak was cooked to a perfect medium rare, with a delicate, red inside and a healthy sear on the outside. My mouth watered just looking at it. The meat was perfectly seasoned with only salt and pepper, not over-spiced like what can be found at some chain restaurants that almost seem to want to hide the flavor of their beef. The Fireside steak was drizzled with a light au jus and was accompanied by a scoop of house-made mashed potatoes and a handful of fresh sautéed green beans.

To me, the Delmonico (and its cousin the ribeye) is the perfect cut of beef. Bang for the buck – it’s the Manny Pacquiao of steaks. The name Delmonico originated from Delmonico’s Restaurant in New York City, where the cut was first served in the mid-1800s. Chef Roark believes in the importance of hand-cutting and trimming each individual steak in-house, and I appreciate his attention to detail. He looks for perfect marbling and wants to make sure each cut is up to his standards.

One of the most important parts about cooking a steak of this quality is rendering the fat while not overcooking the meat. I love a bite of soft beef fat with my meat; it’s what draws me to this particular cut. Here, again, Roark did not disappoint.

This steak – along with other comfort-food classics like the braised beef, a massive pile of meat, potatoes, and onion rings that’s enough for two meals – provides plenty of reasons to head back to Fireside Tavern if you haven’t visited for a while.