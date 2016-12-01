The Beginning is the End is the Beginning: The past year in Lancaster DIY

A long story about DIY music probably shouldn’t start with a lyric from a Doors song, but it can’t be helped that there is a cloyingly appropriate one: “The future’s uncertain and the end is always near.”

To be upfront, DIY, or “Do it yourself” for the layman, has always been around in Lancaster. If you want to be particular, the Ephrata Cloister certainly did it themselves when they came to what is now Lancaster county in 1720 and treated music as exactly what it is, a religious experience. Almost 300 years later, small pockets of people are still swearing by that sermon, still arriving en masse for a jubilee of some sort, though usually one involving cheap beer and blown-out amps. The city alone is littered with bygone venues with names like Berzerker and Stomping Ground and Left Hand Printing Company, now joined in the afterlife by Single File and The Seed.

Over the past few months, I met with a number of people who made huge inroads this year to keep Lancaster a place to grow and play music, and who hope to see Lancaster itself grow as a place someone would want to play music. These are the kids (and slightly older kids) whose dreams aren’t day jobs, but rather to create one night of perfect bands, a perfect place and a perfect attitude. And then to repeat that process for the rest of their lives.

“I don’t know why I’m drawn to the torment [of booking shows], but I love it.”

–Brandon Gepfer



Brandon Gepfer made his first booking at the age of 15 in the form of a high school talent show. Twenty-five people showed up to the big Donegal High School auditorium.

“It was kind of embarrassing, but I had no idea what embarrassing was at the time,” says Gepfer, now 28. “That’s kind of how I learned how to do DIY before I even knew what it was.”

In the intervening years, Gepfer has played in numerous bands, from

Handguns to Placeholder and now

Spill, and booked shows the whole way. Asked for a ballpark answer, Gepfer says he’s probably booked over 2,000 shows thus far. After numerous short-lived show houses, including one off of Plum Street from 2008 to 2012 that featured sound-proofing in the form of “wall-to-wall carpeting,” Gepfer decided to make the big jump to legitimacy.

“It gets people really angry when a show house or venue gets shut down, but a lot of the stuff we did in that [initial] house was fucking scary,” admits Gepfer.

After two years helping to book shows at Fulton Street Arts Co-Op, Gepfer took some advice from Fulton Street founder and Lancaster’s punk real-estate man Aaron Shiflet to make a space of his own. Within a multi-use warehouse off of Liberty Street, he saw what would become Single File.

“That building had an architecture studio, a kickboxing studio – there was a lot of stuff going on at once,” Gepfer recalls.

Putting to use his 10 years of DIY and punk experience, Gepfer took out an insurance policy and created Single File, LLC as an official venue. The first show featured Prince Daddy and the Hyena, and what followed was at least one or two shows a week. Needless to say, it got popular very quickly.

“I knew there was a need for that,” says Gepfer. “Something perceived as DIY is what people want to go to.”

For the first few months, this proved to be a fact, as “even on Wednesdays,” most shows would bring in almost 70 people. Bands like The Stonewall Vessels, Magnolia and Gepfer’s own Spill would bring in dozens of people, though his landlord noticed the attention fairly quickly.

“The max cap we worked out was initially 140, and then 75, then 50, 35…,” laughs Gepfer.

The first hint of trouble came in the form of a late night after party in April. In Gepfer’s words:

“I don’t do parties, I don’t know anything about DJs, dancing, whatever. [The party promoters said] ‘We’ll pay you $200’ and they were there from midnight to 6 in the morning. I was pissed.”

By the time the sun rose on Single File, hundreds of dollars in damage had been caused, including a fully detached sink.

“They destroyed property and ripped stuff out of the wall,” Gepfer explains. “You don’t have to care about respecting figures, but a space is a community.”

Putting his own goodwill on the line and gaining helpful signal boosts from the likes of music blog Brooklyn Vegan, Gepfer raised almost $1,000 toward the damages. Though there wasn’t a defining event that spelled the end of Single File, Gepfer concedes that the money aspect certainly played a part.

However, he wasn’t truly in over his head until a fateful day when his pals in The Districts were in town. After playing a big show on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College, The Districts, whose members have toured and played with Gepfer’s bands in various incarnations, hit him up about the possibility of a surprise show later that evening at Single File. Things moved quickly from there. Before long, nearly 150 people were inside for the band with another 30 outside on the patio peeking in and waiting for people to leave.

“We made it a sellout, which made me nervous,” says Gepfer. “I had to have three friends and I act as employees because it was impossible to move in there.”

The Districts made it roughly five songs in before the landlord showed up.

“The landlord came and was not stoked about it. He knew shows were happening, but nothing that big. I think he got nervous, and rightfully so.”

With a quick flip of the house lights, the fans dispersed and Gepfer was able to see the writing on the walls. By July, Gepfer and his landlord reached an agreement where Single File would close and Gepfer wouldn’t have to pay the rest of the year’s rent. Lest you think there is any resentment, Gepfer is relieved that he’s been able to book at the Lizard Lounge since then, under the extended moniker “Single File Productions.”

“I miss that place and love that place, but it is kind of a relief. Now I book at the Chameleon Club, so I let them be the bad guys.”

“It’s ironic, ‘Do it yourself’ doesn’t really mean that one person is taking that credit, it’s a movement.”

–Dalton Bauder



Dalton Bauder usually can be found wearing a jean jacket and a smile. He has good reason to. As half of Animal House Productions, he and Ryan Davis are another major promoting and booking team who want good things for Lancaster’s music scene. They currently call the Chameleon Club home as well, and in the past year have given names like Waxahatchee, Jessica Lea Mayfield and dozens of local bands a place to shine here.

“We’re still a handshake city, but I feel so much more confident that things can get done magnificently,” says Bauder. “The work done by DIY people being accepted by mainstream places definitely validates me.”

Bauder credits a 2009 show featuring The Stonewall Vessels, The Districts and his own band, The Changing Light, at the dearly departed Seed as an eye-opener for what the scene could be.

In March, Bauder left his day job and hasn’t taken a steady paycheck since then, hoping to make Animal House a legitimate enterprise. The city’s support system is a large reason for that.

“The network is a lot more actualized in Lancaster with me and Brandon and Aaron [Shiflet] and Gregg [Barley] and everyone working together,” Bauder explains. “Everything about this city is DIY to me.”

It’s those last two names that continually pop up in conversations regarding knowledgeable music types in the city. Shiflet, who at press time can be seen painting on a Queen Street billboard, combines a deep punk background with the world of realty and serves as the head honcho at Fulton Street Arts Co-Op. At 37, Shiflet has been in the world of DIY for over half of his life, to the point that he was folding fliers throughout our interview.

From 2013 until the end of 2015, the Co-Op played host to a number of shows, sometimes booked by Gepfer and Animal House. Bands like Diarrhea Planet and Iron Chic packed the main show room of the Co-Op, which had a set cap of 100 but was bumped for larger acts. Was it overzealous cops, violence or any other sort of tomfoolery that led to Shiflet ending regular shows? Nope. Sheepishly, it was at least partly our fault.

“My landlord caught wind of the increased popularity of the shows via

Fly Magazine,” explains Shiflet. “He felt that it was sort of outside the intended use of the space. He didn’t want to put a stop to it, but he wanted a bigger piece of it than existed. It was a case of capitalism versus creativity.”

Those two concepts meet directly on a regular basis at the Chameleon Club. The club has a history far too deep to discuss here, but at the center of that operation is Gregg Barley, the general manager and main booker who has musical ties almost 20 years deep. He was there when Rich Ruoff still ran the show, throughout metalcore’s heyday in the mid-2000s and now serves as the learning tree that the folks behind Single File and Animal House both study under and work with directly. After all, it was Barley who, after an offhand suggestion to Ruoff, paved the way for the Lizard Lounge to become a regular haven for local and underground music.

“With the DIY spaces, it’s a lot more challenging and a lot more risky,” explains Barley. “You’re generally dealing with a younger audience, you don’t have people at the door…there’s a lot of things that can go wrong and a lot of the time, they do.”

Though Barley admits the current scene is not as vibrant as he would like, he’s hopeful for the small pockets of activity that he sees.

“[The Chameleon Club has] always been a room for those kind of shows, especially [the Lizard Lounge],” says Barley. “It’s neat that they’re taking interest, and I’m happy to help in any way I can.”

“There is no DIY instruction manual.”

–Max Ludewig



While Barley remains a clear cut presence for the past and present,

Beat Mountain represents a lot of what the future might hold. With Fulton Street no longer booking shows and The Seed cutting back on bookings, the boys of Magnolia needed a place for an out-of-town band to play. It was then that someone asked Magnolia guitarist Max Ludewig the fateful question:

“Do you think your mom would be cool to turn your basement into a venue?”

Since August 2015, a core group of friends surrounding Ludewig and Nicholas Moore have been balancing high school with the demands of bi-weekly show booking at Ludewig’s mom’s house in the suburbs. Adorned with treasures from a dumpster outside of Tate Towers (including a disregarded banner from a mid-’90s Pink Floyd tour), Beat Mountain is possibly the only continually-active DIY space in the area.

“We knew [people would] keep coming back because of our top-notch hospitality,” jokes Moore.

As teenagers, they’re usually booking bands much older than they are, though Ludewig credits his leadership credentials to an unlikely source: regular sleepovers.

“I’m used to handling a lot of people because since sixth grade, I’ve had all my friends come over every Friday night,” says Ludewig. “Every. Friday. So, I’m used to being hospitable.”

In a full-circle sort of way, Moore credits his initial enthusiasm to booking shows and being involved in the scene to a night in Lancaster spent seeing Gepfer’s old band Placeholder.

“They played at a place called Left Hand Printing Company on the night before Thanksgiving when I was in eighth grade,” says Moore. “That was maybe the most influential night for me as a person.”

The Beat Mountain boys have since returned the favor, booking Spill for their third show ever at the end of 2015, which also featured Petal and Captain, We’re Sinking. In a short span of time, Ludewig and the gang have noticed that Beat Mountain has quickly become a vital resource for bands.

“I think there are more opportunities for people to host shows, but people don’t know that they can,” says Moore. “It’s fine to take chances.”

And anyone looking to start their own venue can look to Beat Mountain as a sterling example of what can happen once you get the initial ball rolling.

“It started as a ‘do it to see if we could do it’ and it quickly became a seemingly important thing,” says Ludewig. “We were noobs.”

Looking to the future



So where does Lancaster’s DIY scene go from here? Hopefully you weren’t expecting an answer from me. With as turbulent a year as 2016 was, 2017 is looking hesitantly bright. Single File Productions is now Teenage Crimewave, and with the name change, Gepfer hasn’t given up hope looking for a new venue.

“The ultimate goal is to find a new space, a safe space where people aren’t afraid of the police coming or that people are going to hurt them,” says Gepfer. “I want it to be legitimate.”

Shiflet is also eyeing a new, revamped Co-Op close to the current location, but with a caveat: creating a dedicated space for music that won’t take away from the artists-in-residence.

“The future belongs to whoever can secure that space and do it in a sustainable way,” says Shiflet. “I think we can take a crack at it. Working out a commercial lease is an extensive process,” says the realtor side of Shiflet.

As for the Beat Mountain kids, they’ll be graduating from high school come springtime and depending on Ludewig’s choice of higher education, the house could be joining the ranks of bygone spaces like Berserker or Stomping Ground.

“If I stay local, then at most, it will happen a lot less often because it’s my house,” laughs Ludewig. “I’m running around, and I’m always sweaty and stressed, but it’s so fun.”

Both time and the scene are ripe for new voices, new faces and something to shake up the homogeny. Bauder is more clear on the subject.

“We don’t need more white yuppies, we need black punks, we need more queer kids, we need more hip-hop in the city. Just because we’re a bunch of punk kids, doesn’t mean we don’t know what we’re doing. In order to sustain what we have, I hope to get more city organizations getting their ears to the ground, business owners, places like the Ware Center, The Trust or Binn’s Park, wherever.”

Right now, someone is taking introductory bass lessons or screaming along to their favorite song in their room, realizing, “Hey, maybe I could do this, too.” There’s someone you’ve never met who goes to every show they can in the county, taking mental notes on how to book bands for real.

For a scene of any kind to grow and evolve, it needs a steady stream of “someones.” The first step is doing it.