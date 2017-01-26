Tellus360 hosts Here Inside and The Late Drunken Nights

In what promises to be a dreamy, but not too late, and depending on how crazy you want to get, not-too-drunken night, Lancaster-based ambient dream pop duo Here Inside and the poetic trio The Late Drunken Nights float into Tellus360’s An Sibin basement speakeasy from 7:30- 10 p.m. on Jan. 27. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.
According to a post on Here Inside’s website, the band will be debuting songs from the upcoming album CoalescE.
Back in April of 2016, we spoke to Here Inside’s Jason Mundok and Anne Kirby about their creative process and reworking “A Long Day,” a song from the 90’s, to fit the band’s current atmospheric and ambient leanings.
Watch our mini-documentary on the Here Inside’s creative process and the remaking of “A Long Day” below.
