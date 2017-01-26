Tellus360 hosts Here Inside and The Late Drunken Nights

In what promises to be a dreamy, but not too late, and depending on how crazy you want to get, not-too-drunken night, Lancaster-based ambient dream pop duo Here Inside and the poetic trio The Late Drunken Nights float into Tellus360’s An Sibin basement speakeasy from 7:30- 10 p.m. on Jan. 27. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

According to a post on Here Inside’s website, the band will be debuting songs from the upcoming album CoalescE.

Join us for Here Inside with The Late Drunken Nights at @tellus360 January 27th! #DreamWithUs #DreamPop #music#popart #lancasterpa #2017 #hereinside #atmospheric #dream A video posted by Here Inside (@here_inside) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Back in April of 2016, we spoke to Here Inside’s Jason Mundok and Anne Kirby about their creative process and reworking “A Long Day,” a song from the 90’s, to fit the band’s current atmospheric and ambient leanings.

Watch our mini-documentary on the Here Inside’s creative process and the remaking of “A Long Day” below.

