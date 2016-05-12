Take the Strasburg Railroad to Vintage Base Ball Day this weekend

Do you long for a time when baseball players were “base ball” players? When guys with names like “Pud Galvin” and “Jack Glasscock” caught balls without a glove and scores usually hovered around “0-0?” You’re not the only one. The Strasburg Railroad is hosting Vintage Base Ball Day this weekend on Saturday, May 14. Everything, from the necessary train ride from the Strasburg station to Verdant View Field in Paradise, PA to the rules and uniforms of the game will reflect the early beginnings of the pastime. The tournament begins at noon and includes Rising Sun Base Ball Club, Keystone Base Ball Club of Harrisburg and Mohican Base Ball Club of Kennett Square. Train tickets run from $15-$17. For more information, check out the Strasburg Railroad website here.