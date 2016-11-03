Swashbuckler 5K at the Renaissance Fairgrounds

Drinking a beer after an intense workout can actually be beneficial to your health. Drinking five beers? Not as much, but what the hell? You can get both runner’s high and a beer buzz from Swashbuckler Brewing Co. beers during the Swashbuckler 5K at Pennsylvania Renaissance Fairgrounds (2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim) at 2 p.m. Nov. 5. The course takes you through the fairground passing through the jousting area and human chess board. Not into running? The Swashbuckler Cyclocross bike races take place the same day. Amazingly, no pirate puns were harmed during the making of this post (that’s right, nowhere in this description will you find such terrible pirate puns such as “stretch out your peg legs before the race,” “run, don’t walk the plank” or even any gratuitous uses of the old pirate standby “aaargh” No, you won’t find any of that here). Visit parenfaire.com/beercross for more information and registration fees.

