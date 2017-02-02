Support local veterans by going to the Groundhog Give

Over the past several weeks, the community in Lancaster county has proven to have a warm, beating heart at its center. Tellus360’s concert for refugees couldn’t have had better timing, and for that, organizers were gifted with nearly 1,000 people packing into the building’s many venues.

Tellus is hoping to replicate that success tonight with the Groundhog Give, benefitting the TLC Veteran’s Victory House of Lancaster. According to their website, the goal of the organization is “to provide veterans experiencing homelessness with an opportunity to develop a housing plan that will enable them to obtain permanent, sustainable housing.”

Beginning at 6 p.m., Tellus will be packed to the gills with raffles, an art auction and music provided by Dillweed, Samantha Rogers and more. Tickets are $25, with VIP options going for $75, which includes food and an open bar. To buy tickets, click here, and for more information on the TLC Veteran’s Victory House of Lancaster, click here.