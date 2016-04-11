Supergroup Hollywood Vampires does Bethlehem July 1

Because, why not?

The supergroup Hollywood Vampires (which, considering the age group, is the perfect name) consisting of Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper will perform at 8 p.m., July 1 at the Sands Event Center.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 15.

The gang’s latest is a self-titled compilation album, covering ’70s and ’80s hits, including several originals.