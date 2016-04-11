Supergroup Hollywood Vampires does Bethlehem July 1

Because, why not?
The supergroup Hollywood Vampires (which, considering the age group, is the perfect name) consisting of Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper will perform at 8 p.m., July 1 at the Sands Event Center.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 15.
The gang’s latest is a self-titled compilation album, covering ’70s and ’80s hits, including several originals.
#HollywoodVampires 18-Date North American Summer Tour! May 24 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino July 1 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center July 2 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino July 3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spas and Casino Event Center July 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest BMO Harris Pavilion July 7 – Aurora, IL @ River Edge Park, July 8 – Orillia, ONT @ Casino Rama Entertainment Center July 9 – Niagara Falls, ONT @ Stage at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino July 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater July 12 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion July 13 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort July 14 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest July 16 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre July 18 – Fargo, North Dakota @ Scheels Arena July 22 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Weill Hall July 23 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion July 24 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery July 25 – Paso Robles, CA @ Mid State Fair