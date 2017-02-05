Sunday A.M. Radio: special guest playlist by Mr.Suit's Mike Madrigale

This Sunday, we welcome our first guest DJ into the famous Sunday A.M. Radio “studio.” Mike Madrigale, owner of Mr. Suit Records and guitarist for punk band High Heels, is the perfect person to kick off the Sunday A.M. Radio special guest DJ series. As the owner of a record store, he’s just the guy you want curating your mix. But, before we get into it, let’s hear from our guest DJ about how he likes to spend his Sunday mornings:

Typical Sunday routine: Typical Sunday routine is getting up early and hitting flea markets and yard sales. That’s usually wrapped up by the afternoon, so lunch happens somewhere on the way back to the city. Past that is a bit of a toss up. Sunday is my one day off, so I try to spend at least a little bit of it doing something not work-related.

Coffee, tea or wounded soldier from Saturday night: For better for worse, I’m constantly drinking ice tea. Mean Cup is a go-to ice tea stop. The Neptune diner is a favorite once I get back to town, but it can be tough to resist Wawa whenever we pass one.

Best hangover cure: I actually don’t drink alcohol because I hate hangovers so much.

Favorite flea markets: PA is internationally famous for it’s flea markets. Pick literally any direction and you’ll find a good one. Adamstown is right down the road (Renniger’s should be your first stop, but there’s literally miles of antique co-ops of varying quality). Columbia/Wrightsville is in the process of reinventing itself as an antiques destination; almost every co-op spot has a stand with good movies and/or records once you get past wading through the booths filled with mass-produced, old-timey, knick-knack crap and $100 scratch-covered Beatles records.

Weirdest thing you’ve purchased at a flea market: One of the weirdest things I ever bought at a flea market was a couple back issues of this comic book from the ’70s and ’80s called “The Crusaders.” It’s published by Jack T. Chick (the ministry responsible for those eternal damnation booklets that you spot at truck stop bathrooms). It’s all about various hippies and counter-culture freaks becoming born-again Christians, and half way through each issue it devolves into these obsessive, hysterical screeds about how the Catholic Church is responsible for basically all wars, political strife, and crime. It’s so completely over-the-top that it’s tough to believe it is not some sort of prank. Give me 10 minutes and I could probably rattle off another two dozen things, all of which may or may not be suitable for print.

Came across a treasure trove of movie posters while scouring for records this morning. #overthetop #armwrestling #cannonfilms #golanglobus #giorgiomoroder A photo posted by Mr. Suit Records (@mrsuitrecords) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

What’s new at Mr. Suit Records: Plenty of new stuff in the shop. 2017 has started off with new records from Run the Jewels, Ty Segall, Flaming Lips and the XX. Midway through February will be the long awaited reissue of the “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” soundtrack.

Stack of the new Ty Segall in… #new #sealed #vinyl #tysegall #dragcity #fuzz A photo posted by Mr. Suit Records (@mrsuitrecords) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Next High Heels gigs: Next High Heels shows are Feb. 17th at the Skid Row Garage in York with Nobunny and Chumps and March 20th in the Lizard Lounge with Typesetter. The tracks for our first 7″ are getting wrapped up and something will be out in the spring or thereabouts.

Tell me about this playlist: The playlist is a good cross-section of stuff we’re listening to in the car on the way to and from flea markets and whatever other road trip we might be on during a Sunday morning (and, honestly, it’s not that different than what’s playing in the shop on a daily basis). Car trips are also a great time to listen to podcasts, which in our case usually skew towards the subject of horror & cult movies. My favorites are Two Day Rental and We’ll See You In Hell (both easily found on iTunes).

THE PLAYLIST

Madrigale’s mix includes cuts so deep that even archaeologists would have trouble excavating them. Maybe only experienced crate diggers or DJs are on Madrigale’s level. Spotify couldn’t handle it. I had to dig around on the internet to complete this playlist. Like any good playlist, Madrigale’s incorporates different eras, genres and tempos while still having a cohesive flow. I didn’t want to mar its perfection, so the purist will have to pause the Spotify playlist and click the YouTube videos to hear the playlist in the way Madrigale meant for you to hear it. It’s worth it. Here’ the full list:

ESP Ohio – A Much Needed Shot In The Arm Alessandro Alessandroni – Spiagge Azzurre Mrs. Magician – Eyes All Over Town (*editor’s note: This is a great video.) Buildings – I Don’t Love My Dog Anymore Giuda – Number 10 James Brown – Funky Drummer The Caretaker – Libet’s Delay Garden Gate – Spiral Staircase Thin Lips – Never Again Psychic Teens – Hang Sonic Avenues – Burn Like Fire Hexvessel – Invocation Summoning The Move – Stop, Get A Hold Of Myself The Olympians – Apollo’s Mood Martha – Chekov’s Hangnail Night Birds – Born To Die In Suburbia Motherfucker – I’m Fucking Dick Dale Repeated Viewing – Gunter’s Sympathy Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action Andre Williams – the Dealer, the Peeler & the Stealer

Thanks for spending your morning with Sunday A.M. Radio and thanks to Mike Madrigale from Mr. Suit Records for the playlist.

Are you a local DJ? Musician? Producer? Ambient music fan? Yoga instructor? Coffee maker? Fly After 5 reader? I want to feature your playlist on Sunday A.M. Radio. Email me at mikea@flyafter5.com.