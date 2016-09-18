Sunday A.M. Radio: Plitvice Botany

Jason Mundok’s (of Here Inside) latest three-song EP Plitvice Botany, takes inspiration from a triptych of silkscreen photography pieces of the Plitvice Forest in Croatia by photographer David Bellard.

Mundok’s ambient loops, reminiscent of Wolfgang Voigt’s Gas project or William Basinski’s “The Disintegration Loops,” wash over you with a somber slow burn. The full EP is available on bandcamp and includes color postcards of Bellard’s art.

Check out an excerpt of “Plitvice Botany” and click here to see some of Bellard’s artwork.