Sunday A.M. Radio: Playlist for Jan. 29

This Sunday’s playlist opens up with a long ambient track from William Basinski called “For Robert David Jones,” and in case you didn’t know, that was David Bowie’s real name. Basinski actually played in a band that opened for David Bowie during Bowie’s 1983 “Serious Moonlight” tour at a concert in Hersheypark Stadium. Basinski, in a similar style to “The Disintegration Loops,” used an old tape (this one was a tape that was chewed on by a cat according to multiple interviews) to compose his 20-minute tribute to Bowie. “For Robert Jones” is one of two tracks on Basinski’s latest album “A Shadow in Time” (Temporary Residence) released earlier this year.

After the long meandering ambient journey we move on to some super smooth jazzy pop from Thundercat and Steely Dan. Thundercat released the first single from his upcoming album “Drunk” earlier this week. And yes, “Show You the Way” features 70’s stars Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. And it’s perfect. In this post I mentioned how DJs should pair “Show You the Way” with Steely Dan’s “Peg” for a solid combo, and, just to prove it, here I’ve done it for you. “Gaslighting Abbie” from the Dan’s 2000 album “Two Against Nature” closes out this block of smooth, but funky, jazz-influenced pop.

LVL UP’s “Naked in the River With the Creator” (they’ll be supporting Cloud Nothings at Union Transfer tomorrow night) is a devastating fuzzed-out jam (watch your speakers Union Transfer) that might make you look into purchasing a fog machine for your living room. Next up are two tracks from Lancaster’s dream pop duo Here Inside. Look out for their album “CoalescE” coming out soon. Check out some previews on the band’s Facebook page and website and watch our mini-documentary on the band’s creative process.

“El UFO Cayo” from Ry Cooder’s excellent “Chavez Ravine” album, “Chuch” by Shabazz Palaces and Pharell’s “Runnin'” from the “Hidden Figures” soundtrack are next. Running is what I’ll be doing later today at the Run Free Fest in Lancaster County Park, followed by some beers and a screening of the documentary “Beer Runners” at Tellus360. (Read about the benefits of drinking a post-workout beer and get the details for the Run Free Fest here.)

I probably won’t be listening to music while I run today since there should be a good crowd of runners at the Run Free Fest that I can chat with until I run out of breath. But when I do listen to music while I run it’s usually Phish. Getting lost in long jams makes the miles fly by. From the band’s famous 7/22/97 show at the Walnut Creek Amphitheater in Raliegh, NC, here is “Down with Disease” > “Mike’s Song.” Totaling 34 minutes, it’s enough music to get you through a fairly relaxed paced 5K.

A pair of Dan Deacon tracks takes us back to where we started. Bowie. “Subterraneans” from Bowie’s classic album “Low” evokes a similar brooding vibe as Basinski’s opening track. And, just so we leave you on a high note, the playlist ends with “Sound and Vision” from “Low.” Enjoy it. Happy Sunday!

Are you a local DJ? Musician? Producer? Ambient music fan? Yoga instructor? Coffee maker? Fly After 5 reader? I want to feature your playlist on Sunday A.M. Radio. Email me at mikea@flyafter5.com.