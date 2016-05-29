Sunday A.M. Radio: Moby gives away 4 hours of music

Moby, the DJ, producer, memoirist and all around super-chill dude, is giving away four hours of ambient music.

“Over the last couple of years I’ve been making really, really, really quiet music to listen to when I do yoga or sleep or meditate or panic. I ended up with four hours of music and have decided to give it away,” Moby said in a statement on his website.

Check out Moby’s “long ambients1: calm. sleep.” on youtube or download it for free from Moby’s website.

As we wrap up Mental Health Month and celebrate the Memorial Day weekend, remember to listen to ambient music to help relax from the stresses of everyday life and deal with anxiety. Listen to it while you do some yoga or a morning meditation session after a night of partying. Or just put some on and go back to bed and get a few more hours of sleep before the all the backyard barbecues happening this holiday weekend. Party hard and take care of yourselves.

Bonus Track

As if four hours of free music wasn’t enough, Four Tet released a new track on Friday. And while it’s just a little longer than five minutes, the name of the song may take you four hours to say. Check out “TrackI’veBeenPlayingOnRadio+StuffSeemsNiceThing2DropBecauseSmashingItOnInternetShouts2B.UFO+A.Naples”

Have a request for Sunday A.M. Radio? Email me at mikea@flymagazine.net.