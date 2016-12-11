Sunday A.M. Radio: fresh sounds by Edamame

Ed Harris aka Chicago-based ambient electronic musician and producer Edamame has basically nothing in common with the villainous Man in Black from Westworld portrayed by the actor of the same name. Edamame uses music to promote good vibes and not one person can say that he’s ever scalped a robotic host. Edamame makes chill down-tempo lo-fi beats using ambient natural sounds and field recordings made on his phone to create a floating atmospheric sound.

His 10th album “Ochre” was recently released on Loci Records (check out a mix of Loci released curated by Edamame below) and he is currently on a national tour with Emancipator. But you can catch Edamame here in Lancaster today at Moria Records at Lazarus Juice Bar’s first Sunday Service from 2:30-6 p.m. In the meantime, soak up some fresh beats from Edamame and check out more of his work here.

Do you have a request for Sunday A.M. Radio? Email me at mikea@flyafter5.com