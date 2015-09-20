Sunday A.M. Radio: Dark and Light

Have you ever woken up from an especially strange dream and, for a moment, you weren’t exactly sure if you were still dreaming? This week’s Sunday A.M. Radio selections go from dark, mysterious electronic music to light, fun ’80s pop music.

We’re listening to “Nothing is Real” by the Boards of Canada, from their highly regarded 2013 album Tomorrow’s Harvest. It’s almost four minutes of dreamy, surreal electronic music. The title of the enigmatic downtempo electronic music duo’s song seems sort of nihilistic and the dissonant effects and heavy, malicious-sounding voiceover helps to create an eerie effect, but the calming synth riff and drum and bass parts give the song a sense of balance. Sort of light and dark. Like a sunrise coming up over the dark horizon, or waking up from a nightmare to the sunlight creeping through the bedroom curtain.

Nothing is Real – Boards of Canada

Let’s change the mood a little and move on to something a little lighter. Another song I’ve been really into this week is The Style Council’s “My Ever Changing Moods.” Some pure ’80s pop. Need a laugh? Just watch the first 30 seconds of this video. This song has been stuck in my head all week. And it’s awesome. I hope it gets stuck in your head, too. This one is dedicated to Steve Kale – Fly’s bicycle enthusiast and graphic artist and the man behind some your favorite covers.

My Ever Changing Moods – The Style Council

Any requests for next week? Email me at mikea@flymagazine.net