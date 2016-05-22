Sunday A.M. Radio: anxiety and ambient music

May is mental health month. As someone who suffers from occasional anxiety attacks, I appreciate the calming effects of ambient music. My anxiety comes in waves and ranges from subjects as small as social interactions or as big as death and has seemed to accelerate as I’ve grown older. Ambient music always helps when my mind is racing. (Although, Aaron Freeman’s song “Delicate Green” has always helped calm me down.) And adding even just 10 minutes of meditation in the morning has also helped my anxiety. But ambient music, with its quiet moments and repetitive phrases, is an excellent tonic to quiet the mind. Noisey recently posted this short video about the calming effects of ambient music.

Suffer from anxiety? Try this song or this one.

Have a request for Sunday A.M. Radio? Email me at mikea@flymagazine.net.

