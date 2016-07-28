Strand of Oaks, Quilt to headline York Summer Art Market

York’s Summer Art Market is almost set to make its premiere on the scene, and the lineup is one of the best Central Pa has had in a while.

Accompanying dozens of community art vendors and food trucks will be all day music in the form of underground bands and some local favorites. The big headliner this year is Timothy Showalter’s Strand of Oaks project.

Initially from Wilkes-Barre, Pa, Showalter has taken to claiming Philadelphia as his home recently. The most recent Strand of Oaks album, 2014’s “Heal,” finally pushed Strand of Oaks into a much bigger music stratosphere. Rumor is that a new album is imminent, so the fact that this is his first this year should lead to the debuts of a few new tracks.

Directly before Strand of Oaks is the deeply un-googlable Boston band Quilt. Though they are still bubbling just under public perception, Quilt’s brand of psychedelic indie rock will eventually push through into notoriety. Check out our 2014 interview with Strand of Oaks here. Below is the complete schedule of bands for the day:

Noon to 2 p.m.: TBA

2-2:45 p.m.: Big Thief (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

4:15-4:50 p.m.: Boogarins (Brazil)

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Quilt (Boston)

6:30-8 p.m.: Strand of Oaks (Philadelphia)

The Summer Art Market begins at noon on Saturday, July 30, at the Royal Square District in downtown York. For more information click here.