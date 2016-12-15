Try as they may, Spill just 'can't keep cool'

On the final song of Lancaster punk band Spill’s first full-length album, “Top Ten,” singer Brandon Gepfer decries new friends that come to his house and drink all of his beer. Hoping not to fall into that illustrious category, I arrived with a backpack full of Miller High Lifes. You might remember Gepfer as the brains behind Single File from our last issue’s story on Lancaster DIY. To fully coronate this month as “Gepftember,” we sat down with the man (and his dutifully curled-up pup, Lenny) to talk “Top Ten,” embarrassing lyrics and goals of (musically) conquering every continent with Spill.

Kevin Stairiker: I love how cohesive “Top Ten” is. Most loud rock albums still feel the need for a piano ballad or two in the middle. Did you intend for that cohesion?

Brandon Gepfer: Honestly, I don’t want to not give me credit or anything, but the songs were written pretty separately. We recorded them in no particular order and didn’t have names for them because that’s the last thing we ever do. We did them in groups of three and then came up with whatever the lineup of the songs is.

KS: A lot of the songs on “Top Ten” seem to be directed to a nameless “you.” Is it all the same “you?”

BG: Some people write stories and shit. I always think of Tom Petty…

KS: Are you gonna tell me there wasn’t an American girl or a refugee? Someone had to have done him like that.

BG: I’m sure there was! There are songwriters that can tell a story and they might not have lived it. Every song that’s on this record especially is about two or three people. Sometimes they’re to a certain person, and that person certainly knows who they are. It’s therapy, essentially. I look at old band stuff from 10 years ago and I can remember what I was doing, so it’s kind of like looking at a journal. Also interesting, every single record I’ve been a part of, lyrics came last. Like, the last day of studio time. I kind of feel weird because they mean a lot to me, but sometimes I’m embarrassed by them. A lot of it – it’s not sad, I guess more pathetic. Like, you get mad at your ex and then a year or two goes by and you think, “Why was I so mad?” I think lyrics come last because I’m kind of ashamed of what I feel.

KS: So, “Top Ten” is envisioned as the top 10 songs you’ll ever hear in your life. What’s number 11?

BG: (Pauses) Probably a Placeholder song.

KS: I’m sure it’s nothing more than a band in-joke, but is there a story about the “Top Ten” concept?

BG: This is what I remember, it’s kind of fuzzy, but we were getting pretty serious about what we were going to do for the record. We’d get drunk and be like, “Oh yeah, this is the breakthrough record.” I love the record, but I’m never going to be a huge rock star. I’m resigned to that, because I don’t want to do that. I would fucking die if I was successful. We wanted a very legitimate, well thought out album title. I forget some of the other contenders – they were bad, they were all bad. That’s not our strong suit. Marco was the one who was like, “We have 10 songs, why don’t we just name it ‘Top Ten?’’ I find that stuff funny because I think a lot of people get bothered by it. I don’t ever think of myself as good, but it’s fun to annoy people on that level. So yeah, “Top Ten” is not serious at all. That’s our marketing side tricking people.

KS: Is there a Spill tour of any sort coming up?

BG: In March, we’re doing a two-week tour down by South by Southwest. After that, onward and upward. We’ll probably go to Europe at some point after that.

KS: We discussed this a little bit for the DIY story, but you spoke about wanting bands to see Lancaster as a destination they want to go to and play. How does that equate for you as a member of a popular band with half of its members here and half in Philadelphia? Do you ever get pulled in that direction by the other half of the band?

BG: Yes and no. I personally don’t prefer living in Philadelphia. I like going there, seeing friends, spending the weekend there. I never really had a serious ambition to move. It’s really easy to fall into the thinking of, “We’re a band, we’ve got to move to Nashville or Philly or New York to make it.” And sure, yes, that makes sense if that’s your goal. The thing is, I want to be happy in what I do. I don’t want to work in an office job in the big city to make ends meet to live in the big city. I don’t want to work in a restaurant because I don’t personally like it. So, it doesn’t make sense for me to want to move to the big city to make my art happen, because I do it right here, right now, at this very moment. I’ve worked a real “9 to 5” job for two months this entire year. My whole life is what I want to do, so why would I move? I could see maybe a benefit in moving and playing clubs where agents will be. But, so what? I can play a show that I book and show that same agent my band. And that’s not a gloating thing. I work 10 times harder here so I don’t even have to consider moving to Philly. The stuff that I want is right here. I honestly do care about what happens here. I think a lot of people, artists in general, think that their time “here” is finite. If they hit a ceiling, they have to move somewhere else. But for this, my art, what I want to do, is bring in other bands and play music.

KS: So Spill lives and dies in Lancaster, relatively speaking?

BG: (Pauses) I guess, that kind of sounds lame.

KS: (Laughs) Fair enough. When this is printed, the album will be out. Do you have any specific goals for the band in the coming year?

BG: We want to go back to Europe and tour there more extensively. I want to hit a different continent, I would love to play in China. The whole goal of the band is to do things we’ve never done and maybe things that don’t make much sense. The goal isn’t to play in front of a 1,000 people, as cool as that would be. The collective goal, basically, is just weird shit. I really want to play a show in Jerusalem. Those are the things I think are fun and weird and things I’ll always remember.

“Top Ten” is out now via No Sleep Records. Catch Spill’s record release party at Fulton Street Arts Co-Op on Friday, Dec. 16. They’ll also be at Philly’s Boot & Saddle on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

(Writer’s note: this is an elongated version of the shortened print version of the interview, which can be found in the new issue of Fly After 5, on newsstands now.)