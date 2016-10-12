Spill announce new record, premiere single 'Can't Keep Cool'

When we interviewed the Spill boys way back in last November, they said they were working on a full-length that they hoped to release via a record label of some sort. The news dropped yesterday, and we can happily confirm both things came true.

Spill will release their debut album, “Top Ten,” on Dec. 16. They’ve joined the esteemed roster of No Sleep Records, which includes such luminaries such as Balance and Composure and Drug Church. They premiered the first single, “Can’t Keep Cool,” via Brooklyn Vegan, and front person Brandon Gepfer had this to say on the track:

“‘Can’t Keep Cool’ is about being kinda poor but having enough money to get wasted at a pool party and suppressing your feelings and doing stupid shit to yourself and almost dying in a pool and waking up naked and asking God why the f*** you ever landed here in Pennsylvania. Top Ten is about writing the best ten songs the world has ever listened to.”

Sporting a killer hook and pop-single running time, “Can’t Keep Cool” will be stuck in our heads for a long while. The band will release a limited pressing of vinyl copies for the album, which you can find out more about here. Check out “Can’t Keep Cool” below and catch the fellas live on Oct. 25 with the aforementioned Drug Church at the Lizard Lounge and then upstairs as headliners on Nov. 8.