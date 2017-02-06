Spike Lee Film Festival kicks off at Zoetropolis

Zoetropolis is showcasing the work of legendary director Spike Lee during Black History month with its February Spike-Fest. Zoetropolis screens a different Spike Lee film for free at 6:30 p.m. on the first three Tuesdays of February. Check out Lee’s 1997 documentary “4 Little Girls” about the murder of four young girls in the bombing of a Birmingham, Ala. church on Feb. 7. The 1986 comedy-drama “She’s Gotta Have It” will be shown on Feb. 14 and the classic Academy Award-nominated 1989 comedy-drama “Do The Right Thing” starring Danny Aiello, Samuel L. Jackson, Lee and John Turturro screens on Feb. 21.

Visit zoetropolis.com for more information.