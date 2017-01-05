Sons of Pitches playing The SugarTank on First Friday night

Newly minted as our first cover story of 2017 this week, The SugarTank is also kicking the new year off right with a quality two-band bill for your (first) First Friday evening tomorrow, Jan. 6.

Sons of Pitches hail from Chambersburg, PA, and bring with them a modern take on the classic western swing genre. According to their bio, they “swing, they rip, they dip, they dive, they fly and they melt hearts and faces.” Here’s to hoping the studio as ample room to support all of those verbs

Opening the night are Harrisburg favorites Rivers. The acoustic trio is a good fit for the opening spot, as their own brand of folk and pop (and folk pop) is a nice primer for any band.

The show is BYOB and tickets are $15. Doors are at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 8 p.m. The SugarTank cover story is out on newsstands now and will hit the internet tomorrow. And if you can’t make this show, mark your calendar down for Jan. 21 when Ton-Taun and The Bigness hit the studio.