Songwriters Jason Isbell and Josh Ritter are at the Hershey Theatre tonight

Jason Isbell has had a good year. Though he’s been a working musician since his early stint with the Drive-by Truckers 15 years ago, 2016 found Isbell reaching near-mainstream success due to his association with Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson, as well as winning two Grammy awards for his most recent album, “Something More Than Free.” Driven by honest songwriting and the idea of achieving realness in music, Isbell remains a beacon of light in the darkness that is modern songwriting.

He’ll be performing live tonight at the Hershey Theatre along with fellow beacon Josh Ritter. Ritter is coming up on the year anniversary of his album “Sermon on the Rocks,” which served as something of a return to form after the dour “Beast in its Tracks.” Ritter will be playing solo tonight so expect favorites old and new alike.

Both songwriters bring with them years of experience and hundreds of shows under their respective belts, so come prepared to see two guys at the peak of their powers. Tickets are still available and range from $27.50 to $47.50. Find out more ticket information here.

check back tomorrow for a review of the proceedings. Listen below for some of the tunes you'll hear tonight.