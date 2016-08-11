SMALL STAR Art House to host first Weiner-Dog Parade Friday

Take a break from trolling the internet for puppy videos, and just revel in the glory of the Weiner-Dog Parade in York on Friday.

SMALL STAR Art House knows exactly what you need after a long week, and it’s happy dogs shaped like one of America’s favorite sandwiches.

via GIPHY

“Think Westminster Dog Show. Think Halloween parade. Think more cute Dachshunds tha(n) you could ever imagine,” the Facebook event reads.

So, yes, in addition to waddling butts and floppy ears, there will be costumes. Bring your inhaler and a lawn chair – you’re going to need it.

The fun starts at 5 p.m., but participating Dachsunds should check in by 4:45 p.m. A screening of the comedy “Weiner Dog” will start at 5:30 p.m.