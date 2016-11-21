Small Business Saturday in downtown Lancaster

This Friday is Black Friday, America’s version of the running of the bulls, but with discounted big-screen TVs! If you don’t want to participate in the madness (Congratulations! You’re a sane person), wait one day and head out to downtown Lancaster for Small Business Saturday.

Not only will you be putting money in the pockets of local independent business owners, you could have the chance to put some money in your own pockets. Join the Lancaster City Alliance in their #ShopSmall selfie campaign. The rules are pretty simple: 1) Take a selfie while you’re shopping at one of the participating venues (see list below) 2) post it to your social media accounts with the hashtag #ShopSmallLanc 3) sit back and wait to see if you’ve won $100 in downtown dollars courtesy of the Lancaster City Alliance.

Here’s a list of participating businesses:

• Angry Young and Poor

• Annex 24 Gallery

• Art & Glassworks

• Baldwin’s Dirty Little People Art Gallery

• Basura Thrift Boutique

• Because I Like U

• BohoZone

• Boutique Tana Kaya

• Brendee’s Irish Pub

• BUiLDiNG CHARACTER

• BUZZ

• Cafe One Eight

• Characters Pub

• Christiane David Gallery

• CityFolk Gallery

• Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe

• Commonwealth On Queen

• El Jardin Flower & Garden Room

• Festoon

• Filling’s Clothing

• Flowers by Paulette

• Green Circle Organics

• Lancaster Cupcake

• Lancaster Galleries

• Lancaster Sweet Shoppe

• Lemon Street Market

• LSJ Studio

• Madcap & Co.

• Mandarin Rose

• Miesse Candies

• Mio Studio

• Mise en Place Kitchen Store

• PhotOle Photography

• Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie

• Radel & Stauffer

• Red Raven Art Company

• Seasons Lancaster

• Sophie Stargazer Boutique, LLC

• Space

• Sprout of Rice & Noodles

• That Shuu Girl

• The Framing Concept

• The Lancaster Central Market

• The Spice & Tea Exchange

• Wendy Jo’s Homemade at The Lancaster Central Market

• Wizard Lock & Safe Co.