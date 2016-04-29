Sled Fest 2016 roars into Duncannon

Is there anything cooler than a classic hot rod? Not really. Well. maybe a fleet of classic hot rods. The Hooligans Car Club hosts The Sled Fest Street Fair & Car Show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 30 at the Old Sled Works at 722 N. Market St. in Duncannon. The event features a pre-1972 car show, music, vendors, a chili cook-off and more. The event is free to attend, but donations are always welcome. A charity auction and a raffle benefit Callie’s Cause.

After Sled Fest, keep the party going at The Magic Medicine Show after-party at HMAC (1110 N. 3rd St. Harrisburg). Billed as “a feast for the senses,” The Magic Medicine Show presented by Magic Hat Brewing Company (in cooperation with Harrisburg Beer Week) lives up to the description with beer, food, music by The Independents, Happy Sally, Dirty Devils Trio and Trio Agave as well as dancing and burlesque acts by Valeria Voxx, Claire Marie and more.

Tickets to the Magic Hat Medicine Show are $20 at the door. Check out more Harrisburg Beer Week events here.