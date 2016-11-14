Sip Happens: The 480 Sidecar at Cork & Cap

With its slightly out of the way location and cozy, dark interior, it would be very easy to mistake the Cork & Cap restaurant for a re-imagined prohibition bar room. Sure, you don’t have to memorize any passwords to get in and order a drink, but Cork & Cap evokes a certain mood that is easy to drift away on. I ventured to the bar, which is an extension of both the restaurant and the hotel near the Lancaster Science Factory. However, I was looking for a science experiment of a different sort.

I asked my bartender, the very gracious Jasmine Kraybill, for something befitting the classic feeling of our locale. In nearly no time at all, I was handed a cocktail glass filled with a 480 Sidecar. The “480” comes from the restaurant’s address, but the ingredients come straight from 1920s Paris. Or London. Or New Orleans. Like many classic cocktails, the history of the drink is as muddled as your eyesight after the glass is empty.

What is generally accepted is that Americans stationed in Europe during the first World War brought it back with them, where its reputation surged through prohibition and beyond.

As with its history, styles and ingredients can vary, but at Cork & Cap, Kraybill shook up blackberry brandy, Grand Marnier and Remy Martin cognac and delivered it with natural sugar on the rim and the slightest of orange peels.

The melding of the different

alcohols had me flush from sip one. Orange peels, combined with the natural sugar, hide the initial taste of the alcohol, but make no mistake: this is a powerful drink. It’s easy to imagine Prohibition-era bartenders hiding particularly ghastly swill behind the sweetness of the sugar and orange liquor. Cork & Cap’s version of the Sidecar makes no attempt to hide any of the high alcohol content, but it gets more drinkable as you make your way down the glass.

Whether it was because of my relative inexperience with the fancier side of the cocktail spectrum or perhaps how boisterous the bar had become since I entered, I took a moment to survey the scene. There was some sort of Buttoned-Down Shirt and Khaki Pants Convention rolling through town, and Kraybill joked with them like they had been lifelong customers.

Kraybill: “How are you guys doing?”

Khaki Man, motioning to empty glasses: “Sad, they’re empty!”

Kraybill: “I’d be sad if I was drinking Miller Lite, too!”

Eighty-five years ago, I’m sure versions of that same exchange took place in various illegal Lancaster speakeasys. The 480 Sidecar serves as the perfect time traveling machine that, for at least as long as it takes to drink, transports you back to when the art of drinking was really that – an art.

Cork & Cap

480 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster

717.735.2025

corkandcaprestaurant.com

Sun. through Thurs. 4:30-9 p.m.

Fri. and Sat. 4:30-10 p.m.

Know Thy Bartender

Name: Jasmine Kraybill

Age: 36

From: Lancaster

TV Shows: “Six Feet Under”, “Empire”

Movie: “Donnie Darko”

Hobbies: Working out, family time, real estate, “sitting and actually eating dinner!”

Drink of choice: Jameson on the rocks

Favorite drink to make: “I’m old-fashioned, so I like nice, clean drinks. None of those juices or Grenadine or whatever.”