Sip Happens: The Hemingway at Fenz

Ernest Hemingway once said, “I drink to make other people more interesting.”

So it only seems appropriate that Fenz has named a cocktail in honor of the American author of famed novels including “The Sun Also Rises” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Known for his sense of adventure and fondness for rum drinks, Papa would be proud of the Hemingway at Fenz.

It’s an interesting cocktail that might be best described as a daiquiri with a twist. Not terribly sweet, with a pleasant complexity, it has a literary sense – like Hemingway’s writing.

His novels frequently use food and drink to help set the mood for his tales. Jack Barnes waits in vain for the Lady Brett in “The Sun Also Rises” while sipping a Jack Rose. In “A Farewell to Arms,” Frederic Henry has a couple of “cool and clean” martinis to make him “feel civilized.” Robert Jordan finds solace from the ravages of war, while numbing himself with absinthe, the “opaque, bitter, tongue-numbing, brain-warming, stomach-warming, idea-changing liquid alchemy.”

The Hemingway at Fenz is far less dire than the brain-numbing alchemy of some of Hemingway’s concoctions. It’s downright pleasant, with a refreshing citrusy persona that comes from fresh squeezed grapefruit and lime. Its ingredients are listed on the bar menu as Bacardi rum, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, lime and grapefruit juices and simple syrup.

That one ingredient — the Luxardo Maraschino liqueur — might not be familiar to you. It actually has an intriguing story. Made in Italy, this cherry liqueur is produced by the family-owned Luxardo company in Zara, a port city on the Dalmatian coast. It was created by Maria Canevari, wife of Girolamo Luxardo, a Genovese businessman. She was set on perfecting rosolio maraschino, a liqueur produced in Dalmatian convents since medieval times from special maraschino cherries. Her cherry liqueur was of such high quality that it gained the attention of connoisseurs, and gave birth to the Luxardo Distillery in 1821.

The Luxardo Maraschino that goes into Fenz’ Hemingway cocktail follows the original recipe from 1821. It’s a four-year process, with cherries harvested from Luxardo’s own trees and infused in larchwood vats for three years. The product is distilled in small copper pot stills and aged in Finnish ash wood for another year. This complex liqueur has a cherry aroma that is smooth, with a touch of sharpness. It’s sweet, but not cloying.

Ernest Hemingway was said to be fond of these citrusy cocktails, known to work his way through as many as a dozen of them while hanging out at Sloppy Joe’s, his favorite Key West bar. When he ordered doubles, they were known as Papa Dobles.

“The key to the Hemingway is the fresh fruit,” says Fenz bartender Steve Smith. “It’s got the sweetness of rum and cherries, with the tartness of grapefruit and lime.”

To make the Hemingway, Smith mixes the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and they are well shaken. The drink is then strained into a chilled martini glass and garnished with a slice of lime.

As for food pairings, the Hemingway is a natural with crispy fried fish tacos, tempura shrimp, iced shrimp cocktail

or barbecued glazed pork sliders. After all, as much as Papa liked to drink, he loved to eat.

Fenz

398 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster

Mon. through Sat., lounge opens at 4 p.m.

717.735.6999

fenzrestaurant.com

Know Thy Bartender

Name: Steve Smith

Age: 51

From: Lititz, 1983 Warwick grad

Experience: Navy for five years, bartending for 30

Where he’s been: The Warehouse, Lancaster Host, Hideaway in Mount Gretna,

Log Cabin, Brickyard, Fenz

Claim to fame: “I might not know everybody by name, but I know them by what they drink.”

Favorite drink to make: Margarita

Favorite drink to drink: beer or 7-Up with vodka

Hobbies: Music and collecting vinyl