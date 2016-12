Didn’t do any holiday shopping yet? More of a “rush around at the last second” kind of shopper? Classic.

Shop for quality and quirky items from more than 100 vendors selling vintage and handmade goods at the Lancaster Punk Rock Flea Market from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 18 at the Masonic Lodge (213 W. Chestnut St.) in downtown Lancaster. Admission is free.

Visit the Facebook event page for more details.