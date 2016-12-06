Shank's Tavern brews up Night of Mad Dreams Wednesday

It’s the time of year when you’re starting to see that elf on the shelf. That is, Tröegs Mad Elf – the brewery’s sour cherry-flavored, spicy seasonal Belgian strong dark ale – on the shelf of your local beer distributor. At 11 percent ABV, Mad Elf is sure to keep your cheery throughout the holiday season.

Now is also the time of year when local bars begin to host events dedicated to Tröegs mischievous little elf. It may sound like an insane nightmare, but for beer lovers, the Night of Mad Dreams event is more like a dream come true. The sixth annual Night of Mad Dreams takes place at Shank’s Tavern (36 S. Waterford Ave.) in Marietta at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The tap list for the night features seven Tröeg’s Brewing Company beers including Tröegs Blizzard of Hops, Solid Sender, Troegenator, Dreamweaver Wheat, Mad Elf and two Tröegs scratch beers on tap plus“Mad Dream” (a mixture of 70 percent Tröegs’ Dreamweaver Wheat and 30 percent Mad Elf) and a menu featuring food prepared with Tröegs beer.

