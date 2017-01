Combining R&B, pop and hip-hop influences, Brooklyn band Tubafresh will be riding the wave all the way to Stage on Herr this Friday at 9 p.m.

Frontwoman Chanell Crichlow is no stranger to the area, as her primary gig is playing – you guessed it – tuba for the Pitchblak Brass Band. Fellow NYC-ers Flow State and hometown heroes Des Sera round out the bill. Tickets are $5. For more information, check the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center website.