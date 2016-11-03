Screaming Females shredding Chameleon Club on Friday

Calling to mind the force of powerful trios like Dinosaur Jr and Bikini Kill, Screaming Females go a long way with only a few vital parts. Over the course of 10 years, Screaming Females have become a symbol of independent DIY success for bands playing in basements everywhere. Screaming Females will be making their first Lancaster appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Chameleon Club. They’ll be joined by emerging Philly rapper Moor Mother and the combination of the two will, frankly, knock you on your ass. Be prepared.

Further down the bill is Ton-Taun, who are preparing a stage show for their next release “Sorry Brian; You’re Derek Now.” We had 1/7 of the band, Jordan Capizzi, on the Fly After 5 podcast earlier in the week and we’ll be premiering that episode soon. For now, check out music from all three acts below. Tickets for the Chameleon show are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

 

