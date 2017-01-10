Sammy Hale headlines Music for Everyone benefit on Wednesday

Music for Everyone is one of those charities that almost everyone can get behind. It’s been proven time and again that kids learn better when they’re also involved with some sort of music program, and outside of the intellectual benefits, there is no greater fun than playing an instrument.

We’ve written about them often in the past, and we’ll do so until every kid that wants an instrument, gets one. Former local guy turned Nashvillian Shane Graybill will be headlining an MFE benefit show at Bube’s Brewery tomorrow, Jan. 11, under his current nom de plume Sammy Hale. Hale had this to say on the importance of MFE and music education:

“I feel like it’s one of the most important organizations around here and being a musician, I wish I would have gotten into music sooner than I did. So the fact that they’re helping those who may not have access to it in school otherwise is really cool. Music has literally saved my life. If I wasn’t able to express myself that way I would most likely be dead or in jail. People – especially kids – deserve the chance to see if playing an instrument is something for them. I love Music For Everyone!”

Elsewhere on the bill, local weirdos Tomato Face will be doing their drum and bass thing, and Dead Sketties, Texas Costello (of Ton-Taun) and more will showcase just how varied music can be when you put your mind to it. The show begins at 9 p.m. and is 21 and over. A $5-$10 donation is suggested. Check out some tunes below and find out more info on MFE here.