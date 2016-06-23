Rogue One: New Star Wars movie deets released

Photographer: AP

After the success of “The Force Awakens,” a whole new generation was turned on to the Star Wars franchise. They’ll have to wait until 2017 for the next installment in that particular trilogy. Fear not, though: this winter, you’ll get your chance to get your galactic fix… and this movie’s events take place before “A New Hope.”

The film is called “Rogue One,” and it’s the first in a trilogy of standalone anthology films that will be released in the next 4 years (that Han Solo origin story film everyone’s so excited about falls under this category.) This week, details are being released about the events of the film. Sure, Luke blew up the Death Star, but he knew where to fire – meaning somehow, a quick-thinking rebel fighter (or a team of them) had to snag the schematics for that stellar instrument of doom. “Rogue One” is that story.

You’ll have to pick up this week’s issue of Entertainment Weekly this Friday, June 24, to get the full lowdown, but if you just can’t wait, here’s what we know you’re wondering:

In the issue, you’ll be getting more info about Jyn Erso, the space badass who appears to be the protagonist, played by Felicity Jones.

Likewise, you’ll get the skinny on the whole cast, which includes Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Mads Mikkelsen, among others.

Ben Mendelsohn is playing the villain, an Imperial Military Director named Orson Krennic.

There’s new weaponry and new kinds of droids set to make appearances.

Genevieve O’Reilly will be coming back as Mon Mothma.

Yes, Vader will be making an appearance.



