Restaurants aim for local dishes, fall short of chefs

Whether the restaurant you’re headed to is farm-to-table, organic, vegan, vegetarian, Paleo, fresh – the list is as long as the Lancaster dining scene is diverse – many of them are beginning to cook using only local ingredients. As more eateries set up shop, it’s hard not to get a dish that falls under the local-only category.

As with most new developments, however, the industry is experiencing hardship where this form of cooking is concerned, and for a variety of reasons. The biggest one is a lack of chefs with experience in preparing food made with local produce.

Commonwealth on Queen co-owner Rachael Reinmiller and Lemon Street Market chef Myra Horst provided some insight as to how local cooking is beneficial, and how the Lancaster community can help it grow.

What’s different about cooking with fresh, local ingredients?

“For us, it’s knowing how to deal with products that are in season,” Reinmiller explains. She began learning to implement local produce during her time at John J. Jeffries when she first moved to Lancaster, where she was inspired to pursue a degree in the culinary arts before opening Commonwealth on Queen with her husband.

Of course, when you’re working only with items that are local and in season, there are limitations.

“Knowing when [the in-season produce] changes and shifts,” is a challenge Reinmiller says chefs have to understand.

She says that knowing how to utilize ingredients in many different ways is important when working with a limited amount of items. In the winter, for instance, there’s only so much one can do with potatoes and cabbage before customers lose interest. So chefs have to seek out different farms with different produce, and discover a variety of different ways to prepare it.

That ability to take a handful of ingredients and whip up dozens of different recipes is where the difficulty in the local movement lies.

“It’s not a typical skill set,” Reinmiller says. “It’s something you really have to study or be passionate about, or have experience in culinary school or with some other chefs here in Lancaster. But that’s such a limited, small thing, and as more of these restaurants in Lancaster open, the few that know how to do that or are comfortable with it – it’s a very limited number of people.”

That is to say, this way of cooking isn’t for a high-schooler who needs a part-time job.

Why is cooking local so important?

Over at Lemon Street Market, everything on the shelves is local, which means the soups and other ready-made items the market serves are from Central PA farms and produce stands.

“The standard of the store is that all the produce is either organic or certified chem-free,” Horst says.

Certified chem-free means that the farms where Lemon Street got those items are too small to be deemed organic, but they still practice organic production.

“We know the farmer and we trust that what they’re doing [falls within Lemon Street standards],” Horst says.

These standards are far more strict than you’d think, extending to even the oils and fats used in products. Lemon Street has a no-genetically modified organisms policy. And no, this isn’t all enforced to be obnoxious, or any other stereotypes slapped on organic or local cooking. It’s simply to give the community a healthy way of eating.

Horst’s interest in local ingredients is a calculated, personal one.

“My mother fought cancer with dietary changes,” she explains. “She lived beyond her expected lifespan, and I saw the changes that it brought to her, and I had to go there, too.”

Of course, cooking for your well-being comes at a price – literally.

“I think often the thing that’s most shocking for people is the price,” Horst adds. “Then they think, ‘Well, it’s local. It should cost less.’ But they don’t understand food politics to know what it actually costs to organically raise an animal or some produce. What you pay when you’re getting it locally is the actual cost, not government subsidized.”

While the cost is a jolt, and it may be difficult to justify buying local as opposed to heading to a less expensive chain grocery store, Horst adds that the long-term benefits can even out your bills where your health is concerned.

“When you consider, I’m not paying a doctor, I’m fighting for the health of my family with my food choices. I’m also fighting for my community; the financial wealth of my community by buying local,” Horst says.

But aside from health and moral code, cooking with fresh, local ingredients is easier, according to Reinmiller.

“You don’t have to manipulate it and make a million sauces and do all sorts of crazy preparations,” she says. “Really, the ingredients kind of stand on their own in a lot of ways. You’re just sort of helping them and pulling them together, but it’s absolutely the freshest way to cook.”

So, why aren’t more chefs learning to cook this way?

“I will continue to say that I think there’s just not a culinary school that does that here,” Reinmiller says. “I’m not from here… but the chefs that have worked for me that have come out of [local chef programs], they’ve never seen anything like it. And the closest culinary schools are in Philly or Baltimore, and usually once you go somewhere else you stay there.”

Which means restaurateurs who want to serve local produce have to use time and resources to teach their staff how to prepare food this way.

“For small businesses, that’s really hard, to take that much time to train people,” Reinmiller says. “There is an end benefit if you can get them to stay with you throughout their career. But as a small business, the more time you spend training someone, you want that person to stay with you, but with so many other restaurants hiring all the time, there’s no guarantee that they’re going to.”

And for Reinmiller, with two locations, there’s no time or money to hire a chef who may not stick around. It’s a dilemma that many restaurants in the county face.

How can someone interested in this style get hands-on experience?

At Reinmiller’s Mulberry Street location in downtown Lancaster, Linda Bell, owner of The Culinary Classroom, is working on bringing classes to the community. There, Reinmiller says, folks can sink their teeth into cooking with local ingredients, and get a handle on how to be mindful of the food they’re eating.

“The easiest way to learn something is to do it, so I think [Bell] exposing more people to a certain quality of cooking is beneficial,” Reinmiller adds. “When people know how to do that, they expect it more from restaurants they go to, because they know what it takes to do it. So I think that really would push the community forward, if there’s a more knowledgeable customer base, and there’s people who are excited about cooking.”

While The Culinary Classroom is based in Reading, Bell is working to add more classes in Lancaster.

Those interested can sign up at theculinaryclassroom.com.

Where to get local produce in Lancaster County

Lemon Street Market

241 W Lemon Street, Lancaster 17603

Green Circle Organics at Central Market

23 N Market St, Lancaster 17603

Harvest Lane Farm

851 E Oregon Road, Lititz 17543

Brook Lawn Farm Market

2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster 17601

Kauffman’s Fruit Farm

3097 Old Philadelphia Pike,

Bird in Hand 17505

Root’s Country Market & Auction

705 Graystone Road, Manheim 17545

Hoover’s Farm Market & Greenhouses

30 Erbs Bridge Road, Lititz 17543

Brecknock Orchard Farm Market

390 Orchard Road, Mohnton 19540

Meck’s Produce

1955 Beaver Valley Pike,

Strasburg 17579

River Road Produce

1835 River Road, Marietta 17547

RECIPE

Make Lemon Street Market’s Zuppa Toscana



INGREDIENTS

1 pound North Mountain

Pastures sausage

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 large diced onion

2 teaspoons garlic puree or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 quarts chicken broth

1 pound sliced

russet potatoes

1/4 bunch kale

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon salt

DIRECTIONS

Sautee sausage and crushed red pepper in a pot. When browned, add onions and garlic and sautee 15 minutes until onions are soft. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until soft, about 20 minutes. Add kale and cook for one minute. Add heavy cream and cook just until heated through.