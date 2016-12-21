Warm up at Rabbit & the Dragonfly's Wednesday music night

Though we’re told that all days have the same length, select days of the work week just feel longer. Here’s an informal power ranking, from longest to shortest:

1. Monday (duh)

2. Wednesday

3. Friday

4. Tuesday

5. Thursday

Hump day is so named because, dammit, that hump can be a struggle to get over sometimes. Thankfully, The Rabbit & the Dragonfly are helping to ease you to the second half of the week with their new winter music series. Dubbed “Winter Warmer Wednesday,” the series runs every week until March 22. Rabbit & the Dragonfly is already one of the coziest spots in Lancaster with its large array of books and tea. Now with the added bonus of weekly music, it’s very likely that you might fall into a relaxing sleep in a place that isn’t your house.

Tonight is the second of such music nights, with local performers Jim Harvey, Tony Gochnauer and Peter Keay playing holiday classics for the whole family. The music is free and runs roughly from 7-9 p.m.